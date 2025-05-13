Canada face France in the IIHF World Championship as they look to reclaim top spot having slipped to 2nd in the Group A standings. Les Bleus have been on the losing end of a pair of knife-edge thrillers. Tune in tonight to see if Yorick Treille's side can hit back.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch Canada vs France live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Canada vs France live stream, date, time, channels The Canada vs France live stream takes place on Tuesday, May 13.

► Time: 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT / 7:20 p.m. BST / 2:20 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)

• U.S. — NHL Network via Sling TV

• Canada — TSN Plus

• U.K. — Premier Sports

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

They're not the top-scorers, not by a long chalk — only four teams have found the net fewer times at the time of publication — but France's previous two fixtures are right up there as the games of the tournament so far. In a parallel universe, Bozon brothers Tim and Kevin and the rest of Yorick Treille's men come into Tuesday's clash with two wins on the board.

Ominously, that same Latvia team was shellacked to the tune of 7-1 by Canada, in a game where Dean Evason saw fit to indulge his sentimental side and make Marc-Andre Fleury the oldest goalie to play for his country. Dylan Garand will likely return to the ice for this one, but with Travis Konecny and Nathan MacKinnon on fire, he might not see a great deal of action.

France arrive as huge outsiders coming in at +2000 for the win.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Canada vs France live streams online and without cable.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in the U.S.

Ice hockey fans in the U.S. can watch Canada vs France on NHL Network, which is showing every game of the IIHF World Championship.

If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To get NHL Network you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month.

Other options for the IIHF World Championship

Sling is king here. But if you are considering other streaming options, choose wisely.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) carries NHL Network on its MySports plan, costing $69.99 per month before tax.

Fubo (7-day free trial) carries NHL Network on its Elite plan, which costs $94.99 per month, but you'll get your first month for $74.99 after a 7-day free trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch a Canada vs France live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canada vs France online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your subscriptions?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Canada vs France live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for fans away on vacation or on business.

Where to watch Canada vs France live online in Canada

Canada vs France, along with every single game of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, is live on TSN Plus in Canada.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Canada vs France live streams using a VPN.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in the U.K.

The 2025 IIHF World Championship is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K.. Canada vs France isn't on TV, but it will be available to stream.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia soccer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Canada vs France live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Canada vs France live streams in Australia

The 2025 IIHF World Championship is exclusive to IIHF.tv in Australia, where you can pick up a tournament pass for €15 (roughly AU$26).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to stream Canada vs France on your account as if you were back home.

Where to watch Canada vs France in France

The IIHF World Championship's are being broadcast on HockeyFrance.TV in France. Ice hockey fans can catch the Canada vs France game for €9.99 a month on the platform.

