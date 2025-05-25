USA vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch 2025 IIHF World Championship final online for FREE

Is it written in the stars for Team USA on Memorial Day Weekend? They're into their first IIHF World Championship final since 1960, where they face Switzerland, who hammered them in the preliminaries and have posted the best defensive and offensive stats in the tournament. However, they've lost all four of their previous cracks at gold.

You can watch USA vs Switzerland live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

USA vs Switzerland live stream, Date, Time, Channels The USA vs Switzerland live stream takes place on Sunday, May 25.

► Time: 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT / 7:20 p.m. BST / 4:20 a.m. AEST (Monday)

• FREE STREAM — ORF (Austria)

• U.S. — NHL Network via Sling TV

• Canada — TSN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Damien Riat, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dean Kukan were on-target and Leonardo Genoni stopped 23 shots as the Swiss routed the Americans a fortnight ago, to the tune of 3-0. It was a painful first defeat of the tournament for Ryan Warsofsky's men, but they used it to their advantage and have since embarked on a six-game hot streak.

USA have improved immeasurably as the IIHF World Championship has worn on, and they may even have a psychological edge at Avicii Arena despite that emphatic recent reverse. That's because La Nati have something of a complex surrounding this particular prize. They've reached four previous finals and lost them all — most recently 12 months ago.

The pucks drops at 2:20 p.m. ET, after the battle of the co-hosts, Sweden vs Denmark, in the bronze medal game at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Read on for how to watch a USA vs Switzerland live stream in the IIHF World Championship final wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch USA vs Switzerland live streams for FREE

Ice hockey fans in Austria can watch USA vs Switzerland live streams for FREE. The IIHF World Championship final will be shown on free-to-air ORF Sport+ and the ORF On streaming service.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the IIHF World Championship final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch USA vs Switzerland live streams anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the IIHF World Championship final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch USA vs Switzerland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if it's back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal If you've heard of NordVPN, there's a good reason: We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch USA vs Switzerland live streams in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ice hockey fans in the U.S. can watch USA vs Switzerland on NHL Network.

If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To get NHL Network you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month.

How to watch USA vs Switzerland live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, USA vs Switzerland is on TSN 1 and TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're traveling outside Canada but have a subscription to TSN, you can watch the IIHF World Championship final using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Switzerland live streams in U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 IIHF World Championship final is being shown on Premier Sports 2 in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month — working out at a 15% discount.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're not in the U.K. this weekend, you can still follow your usual USA vs Switzerland live stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Switzerland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia you can watch USA vs Switzerland on IIHF.tv, where you can pick up a pass for €15 (roughly AU$26).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home, as laid out above.

More from Tom's Guide