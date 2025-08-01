How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: live stream wrestling online; start time, card, storylines and predictions

With a stacked 12 matches across two days, WWE SummerSlam 2025 has all the potential to be a genuine standout event of 2025. Here's how to watch WWE SummerSlam online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 start time and date • Date: Saturday, 2 August & Sunday, 3 August

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Sunday & Monday) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Sunday & Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• RoW — Watch on Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

From New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, WWE SummersSlam 2025 marks the first time that the market leader has opted to go with a two-day approach for its patented Biggest Party of the Summer.

There's a whopping nine title matches, plenty of heated grudges, and the possibility of certain surprises playing out this weekend.

So, with that said, here's our full guide on where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE SummerSlam 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the U.S. they can watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:

Australia - AU$7.99/month

AU$7.99/month Canada - CA$7.99/month

CA$7.99/month New Zealand - NZD$17.99/month

NZD$17.99/month U.K. - £5.99/month

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use NordVPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are looking to take the WWE Women's World Title from Naomi at SummerSlam 2025 (Image credit: WWE)

WWE SummerSlam 2025, predictions and storylines

Night 1

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Night 2

WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Team TLC Match: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer, Axiom) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

WWE Championship Street Fight Match: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

The first-ever two-day WWE SummerSlam 2025 is now upon us, with a huge 12-match card put together across those days.

To run through SummerSlam Night 1, the biggest title bout sees CM Punk challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the Second City Saint having earned that opportunity by winning a gauntlet match.

For the biggest women's match on SummerSlam Saturday, it's Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Whereas Punk won a gauntlet to get his SummerSlam spot, Cargill got here by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Even bigger than any title match in the eyes of some fans, of course, is the huge tag team match that pits Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. In fact, in some online corners, there are rumblings that this contest may actually close out Saturday in the main event spot.

The one other title bout on Saturday has the Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against the friends-but-not-friends pairing of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

Rounding out Night 1, Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn continue their ever-growing rivalry, while we also have the mainstream-piercing tag bout of Randy Orton and Grammy-nominated musician Jelly squaring off with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Where Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is concerned, the main event attraction there is Cody Rhodes looking to regain the WWE Championship from John Cena. Much like Jade Cargill, the American Nightmare earned this shot thanks to winning the King of the Ring last month, with Cena vs. Rhodes being a WrestleMania 41 rematch... just with Street Fight rules in place this time out.

That Cody and Cena match is just one of six title matches on SummerSlam Sunday, though, with many fans hugely looking forward to the triple-threat that sees Naomi defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

Elsewhere, Solo Sikoa puts his United States title on the line against former champ Jacob Fatu in a steel cage; AJ Styles finally gets his hand on Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio; Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria again lock horns for Becky's Women's Intercontinental Championship; and then there's the small matter of a crammed six-team TLC match where the Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defend against the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Fraxiom, and Andrade and Rey Fenix.

