How to watch Switzerland vs Denmark: Stream IIHF World Championship 2025 semi-final live

The IIHF World Championship semi-finals are upon us. Who will take the clash between Switzerland and Denmark in this "David and Goliath" clash of the ice hockey world.

You can watch Switzerland vs Denmark live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free today.

2025 IIHF World Championship live stream: TV channels and dates The Switzerland vs Denmark live stream takes place tomorrow (Saturday, May 24).

► Time: 12:20 p.m. ET / 9:20 a.m. PT / 5:20 p.m. BST / 2:20 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — NHL Network via Sling TV

• Canada — TSN Plus

Denmark completed one of the greatest upsets in IIHF World Championship history in the quarter-finals as Nikolaj Ehlers and Nick Olesen scored twice late on to see off tournament favorites Canada.

Their reward? A semi-final clash against the tournament's most dominant two-way team: Switzerland. Under coach Patrick Fischer, the Swiss have looked unstoppable - aside from an overtime defeat against Czechia - and their 6-0 quarter-final win against Austria was more than evidence of this.

Tyler Moy has been their creator-in-chief. If he is on song for the semi-final, it is hard to look past the Eisgenossen. They arrive at the Avicci Arena as 1/5 favorites.

Can I watch Switzerland vs Denmark for FREE?

ORF has offered FREE streams across the tournament. However, the opening semi-final between Sweden and USA has been selected for coverage instead.

If you want to watch that game, all you need to do is register an account, and the platform works across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Switzerland vs Denmark on your subscriptions?

How to watch Switzerland vs Denmark live streams in U.S.

Ice hockey fans in the U.S. can watch underdogs Denmark take on Switzerland in the IIHF World Championship on NHL Network.

If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

To access the NHL Network you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is only an additional $11 per month.

In Canada, Switzerland vs Denmark will be on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

How to watch Switzerland vs Denmark live streams in U.K.

The second 2025 IIHF World Championship semi-final is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to a whole host of rugby action and you can catch the Challenge Cup Final and Champions Cup Final on the platform this weekend.

How to watch Switzerland vs Denmark live streams in Australia

You can watch the Switzerland vs Denmark on IIHF.tv in Australia, where you can pick up a tournament pass for €15 (roughly AU$26).

