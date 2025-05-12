How to watch ‘Eurovision 2025’ online – live stream the European song contest semi-finals and grand finale free from anywhere

Expect bright spells of camp and outbreaks of song as Eurovision returns for its 69th year! A fresh wave of 37 acts, each representing countries across Europe and beyond, will take to the stage in Switzerland this week and delight viewers with some rip-roaring vocal performances.

You can watch “Eurovision 2025” online for free – both semi-final heats and the thrilling grand finale – and from anywhere with a VPN

Stream ‘Eurovision 2025’ online FREE on BBC iPlayer: channel, start time, and streaming options ► U.K. date and time: Airing at 8 p.m. BST, “Eurovision 2025” will air two semi-final shows on May 13 and 15, with the qualifying acts performing in the finale on May 17.

• FREE — Watch on BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Last year’s competition was watched by an incredible 163 million viewers, with Nemo’s soaring EDM track “The Code” storming ahead of Croatia to win by a substantial margin. As a result, the Swiss Alps is alive with the sound of music once more as the country hosts Eurovision for a third time.

Overseeing the merry mayhem at St. Jakobshalle stadium is comedian Hazel Brugger and Swiss TV presenter Sandra Studer, who represented her country in Eurovision 1991. They’ll keep things light through the semi-finals as 31 acts – the “Big Five,” and the host country, automatically qualify – fight for a place in the finale.

And this year promises the same immaculately staged spectacle and toe-tapping absurdity as ever. There'll be somber ballads, of course, such as Israel’s entry “New Day Will Rise,” as well as wacky songs about saunas and espresso macchiatos. Australia’s “Milkshake Man” is a hilariously heady entry. Sweden’s KAJ are an early favorite with “Bara bada batsu” (trans. “Just take a sauna”), and Azerbaijan’s “Run With U” is an undeniably catchy pop banger.

Ready to join the party? Simply read on for everything to know about how to watch “Eurovision 2025” online for free on BBC iPlayer and wherever you are with a VPN.

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2025’ online FREE with BBC iPlayer

Those in the U.K. can watch “Eurovision 2025” on BBC One or BBC iPlayer when it kicks off on Tuesday, May 13 at 8 p.m. BST, followed on Thursday, May 15 by the second semi-final, before the grand finale airs on Saturday, May 17. And if you don’t have linear TV, it’s easy to watch the latest installments of “Eurovision 2025” and 100% FREE with BBC iPlayer, live, or on-demand shortly after the initial broadcast. However, you will need a valid TV license to watch the show either live or on-demand once the program has aired. Not currently in the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2025’ online from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Eurovision 2025” on BBC iPlayer?

You can still catch each stage of "Eurovision 2025" online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country looking to sing along. We used NordVPN to watch last year's Eurovision for free – it works perfectly.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Watch "Eurovision 2025" around the world

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2025’ online in the U.S.

U.S. fans of the international singing competition can watch “Eurovision 2025” online, exclusively on Peacock.

All three broadcasts will air live, starting with Semi-Final 1 on Tuesday, May 13, with the second qualifying round taking place on Thursday, May 15, and the big night taking place on May 17. Each event will stream from 3pm ET / 12pm PT and be available to watch on-demand shortly afterwards.

The Peacock TV cost starts at $7.99 for a monthly Peacock Premium membership. But, if you want the ad-free experience, you should give Peacock Premium Plus a try at $13.99 per month.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2025’ online in Canada

There’s no official broadcaster of “Eurovision 2025” in Canada. Luckily, though, those in the Great North can watch the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel from Tuesday, May 13 and catch every performance live – albeit without any in-country commentary.

European broadcasts of the show begin at 9 p.m. CEST, which means both semi-final episodes and the grand finale will air at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in Canada. As mentioned, this feed won’t have a local presenter – so, if you’re a Brit abroad and don’t have a VPN, you won’t be able to enjoy the witty banter of BBC TV hosts such as Graham Norton.

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2025’ online in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch “Eurovision 2025” online and enjoy all the excitement of Eurovision with streaming service SBS On Demand. It’s completely free to use and takes just a few seconds to create an account.

Adjusting for time zones, Aussies will be able to watch “Eurovision” from Wednesday, May 14 at the rather eye-watering time of 5 a.m. AEST. The first semi-final will be followed by another on Friday, May 16 (in which Australia’s own Go-Jo will perform), before the main event this Sunday, May 18.

Full list of Eurovision 2025 songs

Albania – “Zjerm” by Shkodra Elektronike

Armenia – “Survivor” by PARG

Australia – “Milkshake Man” by Go-Jo

Austria – “Wasted Love” by JJ

Azerbaijan – “Run With U” by Mamagama

Belgium – “Strobe Lights” by Red Sebastian

Croatia – “Poison Cake” by Marko Bošnjak

Cyprus – “Shh” by Theo Evan

Czechia – “Kiss Kiss Goodbye” by ADONXS

Denmark – “Hallucination” by Sissal

Estonia – “Espresso Macchiato” by Tommy Cash

Finland – “Ice Komme” by Erika Vikman

France – “maman” by Louane

Georgia – “Freedom” by Mariam Shengelia

Germany – “Baller” by Abor & Tynna

Greece – "Asteromáta” by Klavdia

Iceland – "RÓA" by VÆB

Ireland – “Laika Party” by EMMY

Israel – “New Day Will Rise” by Yuval Raphael

Italy - "Volevo Essere Un Duro" by Lucio Corsi

Latvia – "Bur Man Laimi" by Tautumeitas

Lithuania – “Tavo Akys” by Katarsis

Luxembourg – "La Poupée Monte Le Son” by Laura Thorn

Malta – “SERVING” by Miriana Conte

Montenegro: "Dobrodošli" by Nina Žižić

Netherlands –"C'est La Vie" by Claude

Norway – “Lighter” by Kyle Alessandro

Poland – “GAJA” by Justyna Steczkowska

Portugal – “Deslocado” by Napa

San Marino – "Tutta l'Italia" by Gabry Ponte

Serbia – “Mila” by Princ

Slovenia – "How Much Time Do We Have Left" by Klemen

Spain – “ESA DIVA” by Melody

Sweden – "Bara Bada Bastu" by KAJ

Switzerland – “Voyage” by Zoë Më

Ukraine – “Bird of Pray” by Ziferblat

United Kingdom – "What The Hell Just Happened?" by Remember Monday

What countries will perform in the first Eurovision 2025 semi-final? Taking to Basel’s St. Jakobshalle stadium for Semi-Final 1 are Spain, Italy, and Switzerland – already guaranteed a place in the final as two of the “Big Five” and the host country respectively – plus fifteen competing acts. The latter comprises of: Albania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, and Ukraine.

What countries will perform in the second Eurovision 2025 semi-final? There will be sixteen more countries battling for a place in the “Eurovision 2025” finale on Thursday: Armenia, Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Serbia. Additionally, U.K band Remember Monday, Germany’s Abor & Tynna, and France’s act, Louane, are slated to perform, though they’re guaranteed spot in Saturday’s headline show.

