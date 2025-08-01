The Hungarian Grand Prix live streams come hot on the heels of last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix as the 2025 Formula 1 season really hots up on its European summer vacation.

Oscar Piastri finished ahead of Lando Norris at last week's Belgian Grand Prix to give McLaren a third successive one-two finish, albeit this time with the Australian taking the chequered flag ahead of the Brit.

Piastri passed Norris on the first leg of a rain-affected race at Spa to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship to 16 points ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held of the challenge of Max Verstappen to finish third.

The British team's 17-year wait for a title winner could soon be at an end, but all eyes will be on whether it will be Piastri or Norris who can pull it off. As so often, the Hungarian Grand Prix could hold the keys.

It's guaranteed to be another fascinating race weekend at the Hungaroring. The first practice session takes place on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. local time, so that's 7:30 a.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. BST.

In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix as it happens. You’ll also find all the information you need on the schedule, race start times around the world, grid positions, highlights, track location, history and more.

When is the Hungarian GP 2025?

The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, August 3 at 3 p.m. local time at the Hungaroring on the northeastern outskirts of Budapest, Hungary. That’s 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix online

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 with Hulu+Live TV

If you're a US resident, you can watch the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix with Hulu+Live TV. The service includes Hulu, Disney Plus and the all important ESPN channels and ESPN+ for Formula 1. Prices start from $81.99/month and you will be able to watch the action live through ESPN on Hulu+Live TV. Right now you can make use of its 3-day free trial which will give you the chance to try the service before purchasing it on a monthly basis. Outside the States right now? Make sure to use a VPN to access Hulu+Live TV — more on that below.

Live outside the U.S.? We have full information on watching F1 on TV with this guide or we have our short list below:

Can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free?

The entire Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 weekend is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Belgium streaming service RTBF.

If you're visiting the U.S., U.K., Australia or anywhere else from Belgium right now you can still catch all three days for free. Just use NordVPN and select a server in Belgium and you'll be good to go!

Other select European countries can also watch the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix for free:

Austria:

Servus provides FREE F1 live streams of every other race, including this one.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee keeps you across the action in every single 2025 Formula 1 race.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere

Away from home this week and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Hungarian Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. Use Nord to unblock RTBF and watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live online.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock RTBF and watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live online with our exclusive deal.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

Alternatively, if you don’t mind waiting a few hours to watch the action, the U.K.'s free-to-watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program that then becomes available on demand — Hungarian Grand Prix highlights are available from 6:30 p.m. BST on Sunday evening.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details above.

What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time at Hungaroring on Sunday, August 3. Here are the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PT — Pacific Time

8 a.m. CT — Central Time

9 a.m. ET — Eastern Time

10 a.m. BRT — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. BST — United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET — Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST — South Africa

6 p.m. GST — Dubai, UAE

7:30 p.m. IST — New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIT — Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST — Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST — Australia

1 a.m. NZST (Mon.) — New Zealand

Hungarian Grand Prix FAQs

So, that's how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 Hungarian GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place over 70 laps of the 4.381-kilometer Hungaroring on Sunday, August 3.

Held at the twisty Hungaroring on the outskirts of capital city Budapest since 1986, the Hungarian GP's return to the F1 calendar was something of a coup as it was the first to be staged behind the Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe. Pre-war editions of the Grand Prix were held at the Népliget park in Budapest.

Well attended by the local Finnish population and neighbors Germany, it is one of the go-to events of an Formula 1 season, with the dusty track making overtaking difficult, but not impossible, especially after 2003 modifications to make passing a bit easier.

Always a fascinating race that has a huge bearing on the drivers' championship, it has been home to Damon Hill, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button and Oscar Piastri's first Grand Prix victories.

When is the next race? The next Formula 1 race after the Hungarian GP is the Dutch Grand Prix at the Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland. It takes place in four weeks on Sunday, August 31.

Who won the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix? Oscar Piastri recorded his maiden Grand Prix victory 12 months ago, his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris locking out the podium's top two positions for the first time the British team had achieved such a feat since 2021. It began the resurgence of McLaren, who have now come to dominate the 2025 F1 season. Lewis Hamilton finished third in 2024, to pick up a record 200th podium.

What is the lap record at the Hungarian Grand Prix? George Russell holds the official lap record at Hungaroring. Driving in the Mercedes, he posted a time of 1:20.305 at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hungarian Grand Prix winners Lewis Hamilton loves the Hungaroring and has won here a record eight times, most recently in 2020. Michael Schumacher is next on the list, with four Hungarian Grand Prix victories, while Ayrton Senna managed three before his untimely death. Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve, Mika Hakkinen, Jenson Button, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have all won it twice. McLaren leads the way among the constructors, winning 12 times.