You can watch the Tour de Suisse 2025 live on SRF2 (German Commentary) / RTS2 (French Commentary) / RSI LA2 (Italian Commentary) streaming for free from June 15 to June 22. The stream includes a variety of different languages for commentary but you will need to be a Swiss resident to catch the week's action.

The Swiss platforms will show every twist and turn in what promises to be a thrilling build-up to the major grand tour that is the Tour de France.



With Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Pogačar all opting for a stint in the French Alps at the Dauphiné, that leaves this year's Tour de Suisse ripe for the taking.

Can you access free streams in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de Suisse 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2025 live streams for free

Cycling fans in Switzerland can watch the 2025 Tour de Suisse live for FREE across SRF2, RTS2 and RSI LA2.

To access these platforms you don't even need to sign in. Just find the Tour de Suisse stream and you're good to go!

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Switzerland.

We watched the Tour de Suisse féminin and the coverage was superb.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2025 live streams from anywhere

Although SRF2, RTS2 and RSI LA2 are only available to Swiss residents, those who are from Playground of Europe but visiting the likes of Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view SRF2, you'd select Switzerland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SRF2 or another streaming service and watch the action.

Tour de Suisse Q+A

What does Switzerland's coverage of the Tour de Suisse 2025 include?

SRF2, RTS2 and RSI LA2's will being show coverage of the action, with start times varying between 2:35 pm and 2:55pm(CEST) each day on all channels.

Looking for a specific language, here's what dialect each channel will be broadcast in.



Stages of the Tour de Suisse 2025

Stage 1 | Sunday June 15th | Küssnacht - Küssnacht, 129.4km

| Sunday June 15th | Küssnacht - Küssnacht, 129.4km Stage 2 | Monday June 16th | Aarau - Schwarzsee, 177km

| Monday June 16th | Aarau - Schwarzsee, 177km Stage 3 | Tuesday June 17th | Aarau - Heiden, 195.6km

| Tuesday June 17th | Aarau - Heiden, 195.6km Stage 4 | Wednesday June 18th | Heiden - Piuro (Valchiavenna), 193.2km

| Wednesday June 18th | Heiden - Piuro (Valchiavenna), 193.2km Stage 5 | Thursday June 19th Stage 5 | La Punt - Santa Maria in Calanca 183.8km

| Thursday June 19th Stage 5 | La Punt - Santa Maria in Calanca 183.8km Stage 6 | Friday June 20th | Chur - Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 186.7km

| Friday June 20th | Chur - Neuhausen am Rheinfall, 186.7km Stage 7 | Saturday June 21st | Neuhausen am Rheinfall - Emmetten, 207.3km

| Saturday June 21st | Neuhausen am Rheinfall - Emmetten, 207.3km Stage 8 | Sunday June 22nd | Beckenried - Stockhütte, 10km (ITT)

