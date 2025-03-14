Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere

The Everton vs West Ham live stream is a rare game where much of the attention will be focused on the sideline as Toffees boss David Moyes takes charge against the Hammers for the first time since leaving the London club last summer — and you can view it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Moyes has had a huge impact since taking over from Sean Dyche at Goodison Park. Everton have lost just one of their nine league games under the Scot and are now 16 points clear of the relegation zone. However, they have drawn their last three games, so will be determined to get back to winning ways. To do so, they’ll need to tighten up at the back, having not kept a clean sheet since February 1.

Below Everton on goal difference, West Ham have endured a tough season on the back of Moyes’s departure. Julen Lopetegui was sacked after just 22 games, while Graham Potter has only won three of his nine matches in all competitions. The Hammers have had to deal with injuries to key attacking players, but it is defensively they have been especially poor, conceding 57 goals in just 28 league games.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Everton vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $546/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Can I watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're blacked out from TV coverage to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Everton vs West Ham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

