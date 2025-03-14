Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere

News
By published

Can David Moyes lead the Toffees to victory against his former club?

Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Hodgson | MI News/NurPhoto)
Jump to:

The Everton vs West Ham live stream is a rare game where much of the attention will be focused on the sideline as Toffees boss David Moyes takes charge against the Hammers for the first time since leaving the London club last summer — and you can view it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels

The Everton vs West Ham live stream takes place on Saturday, March 15.
Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Moyes has had a huge impact since taking over from Sean Dyche at Goodison Park. Everton have lost just one of their nine league games under the Scot and are now 16 points clear of the relegation zone. However, they have drawn their last three games, so will be determined to get back to winning ways. To do so, they’ll need to tighten up at the back, having not kept a clean sheet since February 1.

Below Everton on goal difference, West Ham have endured a tough season on the back of Moyes’s departure. Julen Lopetegui was sacked after just 22 games, while Graham Potter has only won three of his nine matches in all competitions. The Hammers have had to deal with injuries to key attacking players, but it is defensively they have been especially poor, conceding 57 goals in just 28 league games.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Everton vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Everton vs West Ham and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Everton vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $546/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Everton vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV's

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $45.99/month (discount for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

View Deal
Fubo.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

View Deal

Can I watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.?

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're blacked out from TV coverage to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Everton vs West Ham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains soccer – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Everton and Aston Villa club badges on top of a photo of Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England
Everton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The Everton and Tottenham Hotspur club badges on top of a photo of Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England
Everton vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The West Ham United and Fulham club badges on top of a photo of London Stadium in London, England
West Ham vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Everton club badges on top of a photo of The Amex Stadium in Brighton, England
Brighton vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV today, team news
The Chelsea and West Ham United club badges on top of a photo of Stamford Bridge in London, England
Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The AFC Bournemouth and Everton club badges on top of a photo of the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England
Bournemouth vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV
Latest in Sports
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere
Photo by Mark Thompson
Australian Grand Prix 2025 — how to watch the high-octane Formula 1 fun!
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
The Players Championship 2025 live stream: how to watch the PGA Tour golf online
Midfielder Hal Hershfelt #17 of the Washington Spirit dribbles the ball during a game between Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit in October 2024
NWSL 2025 livestreams: watch the National Women's Soccer League online
Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in March 2025
Big Ten 2025 tournament live stream: How to watch men's college hoops online
Jordan Stolz competes in the Men&#039;s 1000m during ISU World Cup Speed Skating in February 2025 ahead of the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships
How to watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 2025 live streams
Latest in News
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
Nvidia ACE
I played with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes — now they're real, and I fear I'll never finish a game again
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Biggest rumored differences
Intel CPU
Intel's Panther Lake appears in public for the first time — what we know about the new chip
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast
More about sports
Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025

Southampton vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
Midfielder Hal Hershfelt #17 of the Washington Spirit dribbles the ball during a game between Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit in October 2024

NWSL 2025 livestreams: watch the National Women's Soccer League online
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in &quot;Severance.&quot;

'Severance' season 2 episode 9 sets the stage for an epic season finale — here's why
See more latest
Most Popular
Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Southampton vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
Le Creuset Pokémon limited edition collection
You can now buy Le Creuset's Pokémon collection in the U.S. and I gotta catch 'em all
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Biggest rumored differences
Nvidia ACE
I played with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes — now they're real, and I fear I'll never finish a game again
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #376 (Friday, March 14 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
Midfielder Hal Hershfelt #17 of the Washington Spirit dribbles the ball during a game between Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit in October 2024
NWSL 2025 livestreams: watch the National Women's Soccer League online
Photo by Mark Thompson
Australian Grand Prix 2025 — how to watch the high-octane Formula 1 fun!
Intel CPU
Intel's Panther Lake appears in public for the first time — what we know about the new chip