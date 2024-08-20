England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live stream: How to watch Old Trafford cricket online and from anywhere

England vs Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford in the 1st Test will be the first time in the Bazball era that England are not captained by Ben Stokes. Vice-captain Ollie Pope, a less forceful, gung-ho character than the injured Stokes, will lead a side lacking another previously ever-present injured Bazballer in opener Zak Crawley. How Pope’s interpretation and application of Bazball differs from Stokes’ one will be a fascinating subplot to the series.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Weds, Aug. 21 to Sun, Aug. 25.

► Times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. IST / 8 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

England’s clean sweep of the West Indies series earlier this summer has taken them up to sixth in the World Test Championship table, two spots below Sri Lanka.

Much interest will be on the performance of Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Late to Test cricket – he was 30 when he made his debut – he has taken 78 wickets in his 12 tests. Only Charles Turner, in 1888, has taken fewer tests to reach 50 wickets than Jayasuriya’s seven games. If he takes 22 wickets this series, Jayasuriya will beat George Lohmann's 1896 record as the quickest to 100 test wickets.

This is Sri Lanka's first test tour of England since 2016. In the intervening years there have been two series in Sri Lanka, comprising five tests in total, all of which are won by England. These two teams have faced one another 36 times in test cricket with England winning 17 of these games and Sri Lanka eight. Eighteen of these tests have been in England, in which England's winning margin stands at 8 to 3.

Here's how to watch every ball of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live stream from anywhere.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka online in the U.S.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs Sri Lanka test series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live streams in the U.K.

All the England vs Sri Lanka 2024 test series cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live stream in Australia

Aussies will find England vs Sri Lanka Old Trafford Test live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this test series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 England vs West Indies test series will be televised on India's Sony Sports network and the Sony LIV app.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2024 squads

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood,

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (vice capt), Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kasun Rajitha, Milan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nisala Tharaka, Jeffrey Vandersay.