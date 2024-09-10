England vs Australia 1st T20I 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket from Southampton online and from anywhere

Whether you're cricket mad or have had your interest piqued by the recent T20 World Cup, it's always worth tuning into England vs Australia. This may not be an Ashes year, but you know neither side is going to be taking it easy over the course of the eight white ball games that start in Southampton with the first of a trio of T20I games. Follow our guide below for where to watch England vs Australia 1st T20I live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Australia 1st T20I live stream: TV schedule, date ► Date: Wednesday, Sep. 11

► Time: 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. IST / 3:30 a.m. AEST (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• AUS — Watch on Foxtel / Kayo free trial

Watch anywhere

England have once again pressed the reset button on their white ball team. Since winning both ODI and T20 World Cups, things have gone rapidly downhill and coach Matthew Mott has paid the price with his job. Brendon 'Bazball' McCullum will take control in January, giving a squad of fresh faces the chance to impress the new boss starting at the Utilita Bowl.

Australia will have no inclination whatsoever to let the youngsters settle. You can expect them to be as ruthless as they were in Scotland last week when Travis Head contributed 80 off 25 balls to a record breaking powerplay — the 113 off six overs that they thumped should be enough to strike the fear into any bowling attack across the world. Although the experienced heads of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid will do their best to stop the Aussies having everything their own way.

Here's how to watch every ball of the England vs Australia 1st T20I online and watch cricket live streams from anywhere.

England vs Australia 1st T20I live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the England vs Australia T20I series live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs Australia online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

England vs Australia live stream from $10/month Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the England vs Australia white ball series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. You can pay for a standalone package that includes Willow from only $10/month or add it to your existing Sling plan. Check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch England vs Australia 1st T20I live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With the exception of the 3rd T20I on Sunday that will also be shown on the BBC, Sky Sports is the exclusive place to watch this England vs Australia series in the U.K. The first game will go out across its Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event stations. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch England vs Australia 1st T20I live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find England vs Australia T20I live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel. All three games of the series will go out on Fox Cricket 501.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? The good news is specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing this series with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia 1st T20I live in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2024 England vs Australia T20I series will be televised on India's Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app online.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best streaming VPN services such as NordVPN to follow the cricket as if you were back at home.

England vs Australia T20I series schedule

England vs Australia 1st T20I: Wednesday, Sep. 11, 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEST (Thu)

Wednesday, Sep. 11, 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEST (Thu) England vs Australia 2nd T20I: Friday, Sep. 13, 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEST (Sat)

Friday, Sep. 13, 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEST (Sat) England vs Australia 3rd T20I: Sunday, Sep. 15, 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. (also FREE on BBC iPlayer)

England vs Australia T20I series squads

England: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (capt), Reece Topley, John Turner

Australia: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Riley Meredith, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

