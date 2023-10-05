ICC Cricket World Cup live stream 2023: How to watch cricket online

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway today. This is cricket’s 13th men’s world cup. India plays host for the fourth time but this is the first time as the sole host country. This year’s world cup format mirrors that of the last tournament. Each team play everyone else in a round robin league and the top four teams go through to the semi finals. Read on and we'll show you how to watch every match live from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Ten countries have qualified for India 2023. Eight teams – New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Australia, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and South Africa – qualified automatically as the best from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League competition.

The five teams who failed to qualify this way (West indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Netherlands) entered the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, joined also by Nepal, USA, UAE, Scotland and Oman. It was Sri Lanka and Netherlands that made it through.

The ICC World Cup 2023 begins with a repeat of the 2019 final – England vs New Zealand, a match that England won by the barest of margins. After the scores in the 50-over game were tied, and the Super Over also ended with the scores level, England were awarded the cup on the little known, and since abandoned, tiebreaker of most boundaries scored.

England and New Zealand played a one-day series against one another in England last month, which England won 3-1 but how will they fare in the heat of Ahmedabad?

Day matches start at 10.30am IST. Day/night floodlit matches start at 2pm IST. Here's everything you need to watch ICC Cricket World Cup live streams from anywhere.

How to watch 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, games will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

It's also worth noting that 18 matches are FREE on 9Now in Australia, including all Aussie games, the semis and the final.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Indian service, such as Hotstar, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the 2023 World Cup live stream.

2023 ICC Cricket World Cup live streams by country

How to watch World Cup live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the 2023 World Cup on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $9.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch the Cricket World Cup live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv, with a Sling subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Cricket World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch World Cup live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup plus Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch World Cup live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can catch the World Cup live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch World Cup live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports is where you can watch Fox Sports and the Cricket World Cup. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial Do bear in mind, though, that you'll also find 18 matches available for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. These include all of Australia's matches, the semis, the final and six other big games.

How to watch World Cup live stream in India

Every game of the 2023 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.