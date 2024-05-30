Watch T20 World Cup live stream 2024: How to follow the cricket online

The ICC T20 World Cup gets underway on June 1 with USA vs Canada at Dallas in Group A, followed by West Indies vs Papua New Guinea in Group C. The opening game is one of several clashes between traditional rivals in the group stage. Also in Group A is India vs Pakistan (June 9). In Group B England face both Scotland (June 4) and Australia (June 8).

Follow our guide below for where to watch T20 World Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

The ninth ICC Men's T20 World Cup has a record number of 20 teams participating. The USA, Canada and Uganda are making their T20 World Cup debut.

The group matches will be held in the USA and across six Caribbean nations. All the Super 8 games, and the semi finals and final will be held in the Caribbean.

The teams are initially divided into four groups, with each side playing the other sides in their group once. The top two sides from each group go through to the Super 8s stage.

These eight teams are split into two groups in the Super 8s phase, and play each of their group members once. The top two teams in each of the two Super 8s groups go through to the semi-finals. The winning semi-finalists will contest the final in Barbados on June 29.

England are the holders of the T20 World Cup, having defeated Pakistan in Melbourne by five wickets in November 2022. England and the West Indies are the only teams to have won the T20 World Cup twice.

Here's how to watch every ball of the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere.

T20 World Cup upcoming games

June 1: USA vs Canada – 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. BST (June 2)

USA vs Canada – 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. BST (June 2) June 2: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea – 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. BST

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea – 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. BST June 2: Namibia vs Oman – 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. BST (June 3)

Watch Free T20 World Cup live streams 2024

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the T20 World Cup 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

T20 World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the T20 World Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 online in the U.S.

T20 World Cup 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K.

All T20 World Cup 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in Australia

All 55 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Videoonline subscription streaming service in Australia and are available to Amazon Prime members in Australia at no additional cost to their membership. Amazon are offering a Prime Video 30-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Amazon’s coverage includes an in-game language selection tool, which includes Hindi and a feature called Rapid Recap, where viewers watching a game can catch-up on the highlights and jump to live action at any time.

Where to watch T20 World Cup live streams in India

Every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the India vs Sri Lanka live stream wherever you are are.

ICC T20 World Cup fixtures 2024

June 1: USA v Canada (Dallas)

USA v Canada (Dallas) June 2: West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana); Namibia v Oman (Barbados)

West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana); Namibia v Oman (Barbados) June 3: Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York); Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York); Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana) June 4: England v Scotland (Barbados); Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas)

England v Scotland (Barbados); Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas) June 5: India v Ireland (New York); Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana); Australia v Oman (Barbados)

India v Ireland (New York); Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana); Australia v Oman (Barbados) June 6: USA v Pakistan (Dallas), Namibia v Scotland (Barbados)

USA v Pakistan (Dallas), Namibia v Scotland (Barbados) June 7: Canada v Ireland (New York); New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas)

Canada v Ireland (New York); New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas) June 8: Netherlands v South Africa (New York); Australia v England (Barbados); West Indies v Uganda (Guyana)

Netherlands v South Africa (New York); Australia v England (Barbados); West Indies v Uganda (Guyana) June 9: India v Pakistan (New York); Oman v Scotland (Antigua)

India v Pakistan (New York); Oman v Scotland (Antigua) June 10: South Africa v Bangladesh (New York)

South Africa v Bangladesh (New York) June 11: Pakistan v Canada (New York); Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida); Australia v Namibia (Antigua)

Pakistan v Canada (New York); Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida); Australia v Namibia (Antigua) June 12: USA v India (New York); West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad)

USA v India (New York); West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad) June 13: Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent); England v Oman (Antigua); Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad)

Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent); England v Oman (Antigua); Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad) June 14: USA v Ireland (Florida); South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent); New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad)

USA v Ireland (Florida); South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent); New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad) June 15: India v Canada (Florida); Namibia v England (Antigua); Australia v Scotland (St Lucia)

India v Canada (Florida); Namibia v England (Antigua); Australia v Scotland (St Lucia) June 16: Pakistan v Ireland (Florida); Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent); Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia)

Pakistan v Ireland (Florida); Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent); Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia) June 17: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad); West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia)

Super Eights stage

June 19: A2 v D1 (Antigua), B1 v C2 (St Lucia)

A2 v D1 (Antigua), B1 v C2 (St Lucia) June 20 : C1 v A1 (Barbados), B2 v D2 (Antigua)

: C1 v A1 (Barbados), B2 v D2 (Antigua) June 21: B1 v D1 (St Lucia), A2 v C2 (Barbados)

B1 v D1 (St Lucia), A2 v C2 (Barbados) June 22: A1 v D2 (Antigua), C1 v B2 (St Vincent)

A1 v D2 (Antigua), C1 v B2 (St Vincent) June 23: A2 v B1 (Barbados), C2 v D1 (Antigua)

A2 v B1 (Barbados), C2 v D1 (Antigua) June 24: B2 v A1 (St Lucia), C1 v D2 (St Vincent)

Knockout stage

June 26: Semi-final 1 (Guyana)

Semi-final 1 (Guyana) June 27: Semi-final 2 (Trinidad)

Semi-final 2 (Trinidad) June 29: Final (Barbados)