Cowboys vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere on Thanksgiving Day 2024

Thursday's Cowboys vs Giants live stream is set to be an intense, fiercely competitive game? Can the Cowboys celebrate Thanksgiving with a win? Or will the Giants upset the party?

Cowboys vs Giants live stream, date, time and channels The Cowboys vs Giants live stream takes place on Thursday, November 28

► Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 29)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

The Dallas Cowboys first hosted a Thanksgiving game in 1966. It is one of the biggest single games of Dallas' regular season. And the 2024 Cowboys roll into this game high on confidence following a manic 36-24 victory over the Washington Commanders.

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season, the Cowboys are now realistically playing for pride rather than playoff places. But that is still a significant motivator when nearly 100,00 fans file into AT&T Stadium on Thursday, expecting a holiday win.

The Giants' dismal season continued to plumb new depths during their 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York is now 2-9, bottom of the NFC East.

Several Giants players criticised the coaching, and the mood amongst the fans is turning very negative. Beleagured head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday that third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito will start for New York on Thursday.

Cowboys vs Giants injury report

Cowboys injury report: OL Asim Richards (Ankle), TE Jake Ferguson (Concussion),

Giants injury report: At the time of writing, the Giants have not released their injury report.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Giants live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV, especially if you plan on watching all the best Thanksgiving sport on TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Fubo has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Cowboys vs Giants game will be on Sky Sports NFL. It will also be available on NFL Gamepass.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Cowboys vs Giants live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Cowboys vs Giants, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

The Cowboys vs Giants live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Cowboys vs Giants live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Cowboys v Giants, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

