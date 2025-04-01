Auburn vs Florida live stream: How to watch March Madness game online, TV channel, start time

This March Madness Final Four match is set to be an epic tussle, even with to Johni Broome – Auburn's overall No.1 seed – nursing elbow and ankle injuries ahead of Saturday's clash with Florida.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Auburn vs Florida live from anywhere with a VPN.

Auburn vs Florida live stream: TV channels, date, time The Auburn vs Florida live stream takes place on Saturday, April 5.

► Time: 6:09 p.m. ET / 3:09 p.m. PT / 11:09 p.m. BST / 9:09 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — CBS via Paramount Plus

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Miles Kelly top-scored when the Tigers and Gators faced off in February, but his 22 points couldn't eclipse the impact of Walter Clayton Jr., one of the breakout stars of the NCAA tournament, who was instrumental to Florida's 90–81 victory. It was Auburn's only defeat in a 21-game stretch.

The Gators, however, have developed a troubling penchant for jeopardy. They were pushed all the way by UConn in the second round, and were awful for large spells of their Elite 8 clash with Texas Tech, who'd led by 10 five minutes before the buzzer.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

Watch March Madness on Paramount+

Want to watch Florida vs Auburn and Houston vs Duke live? At $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, Paramount Plus is the cheapest way to watch the rest of March Madness. It gets you access to your local CBS station's live feed, live sport, plus hit TV shows such as "1923". What's not to love?

Watch Auburn vs Florida Final Four live in the U.S.

Auburn vs Florida, along with every remaining game of March Madness, is being shown on CBS in the U.S..

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can tune in via Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is streaming all of the games that are shown on CBS from $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Alternatively, just for the duration of March Madness the Sling TV Orange plan will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app. Just log in using your Sling credentials.

Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Orange usually costs from $45.99/month but new customers get their first month half-price.

How to watch Auburn vs Florida live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Auburn vs Florida live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Auburn vs Florida live streams in the U.K.

Auburn vs Florida, along with every single game of March Madness, is being shown on Sky Sports in the U.K.. The game will go out on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

How to watch Auburn vs Florida live streams in Canada

Auburn vs Florida will be shown live on TSN and TSN+, which are providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

The streaming service starts at $8/month or $80/year (plus taxes).

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an Auburn vs Florida stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Auburn vs Florida live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Auburn vs Florida live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing Auburn vs Florida, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

