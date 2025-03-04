How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition

There's new twists as the latest crop of contestants race around the world

The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37
(Image credit: Paramount/CBS)
The epic reality competition returns as the largest cast ever compete to be the first across the finish line and win a $1 million prize. Phil Keoghan returns to host as another globe-trotting adventure gets underway. Here’s how to watch “The Amazing Race” season 37 from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Amazing Race’ season 37: TV channel, start time, streaming info

“The Amazing Race” season 37 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5 at 9.30 p.m. ET/PT.
• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus
• CA — Watch on CTV
• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark 100% risk-free

You’d think there’s a risk of a show that’s delivered 36 seasons over 24 years going stale, but “The Amazing Race”continues to keep things fresh with 2025’s installment dubbed the “season of surprises” with a “game-changing twist” promised each episode. The players will see the return of classic pivots such as Fast Forward and U-Turn alongside the brand new Fork in the Road, which will arrive during the first leg in Hong Kong and present contestants with a choice over which route to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races resulting in two teams being eliminated.

Said teams on the starting line this year include married nurse anaesthetists Alyssa & Josiah, Vegas performers Brett & Mark, parents to eight sons Scott & Lori – who will probably just be glad of the break – and father and son Jeff & Jeff. There’s also a rival pair of nurses in Courtney & Jasmin, a handful of sibling pairings and avid gamers Carson & Jack.

Ready for another season of global gaming? Read on to find out how to watch "The Amazing Race” 2025 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ 2025 online in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Amazing Race" S37 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5 at 9.30 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers ($12.99 a month) can stream the show live and on-demand, while episodes drop the day after broadcast for those on the Essential tier ($7.99 per month).

CBS can also be accessed via a cable replacement service such as Fubo.

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend Surfshark – more details below.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Section 31."

How to watch 'The Amazing Race’ 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Amazing Race" S37 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark.

Surfshark One+ is Surfshark's top tier plan. It offers the highest level of protection, and includes everything you get with previous plans. The data removal service Incogni is included in this plan, and the tool scans data brokers for your data, and sends regular data removal requests. The 2-year plan works out at $4.29 per month ($115.83 up front), with 3 months extra protection included for free. You can see if it's right for you with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race’ 2025 around the world

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' 2025 in Canada

Canada flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in Canada can watch "The Amazing Race" S37 on the same schedule as the U.S. via CTV, starting March 5 at 9.30 p.m. ET/PT.

Episodes will be available to stream for FREE for a limited time on the CTV website and app.

Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with Surfshark.

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' 2025 in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The good news for Aussies is that "The Amazing Race" S37 will stream for FREE Down Under via 7Plus. The bad news is that a release date for the latest season is yet to be confirmed.

For those looking to catch up, season 36 can be streamed in full, for FREE, right now.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch ‘The Amazing Race' 2025 in the U.K.?

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While "The Amazing Race" doesn't air in the U.K., Brits do have their own home grown equivalent – "Race Across the World" – which can be streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

U.S. citizen abroad? You can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service.

What you need to know about 'The Amazing Race' season 37

Promotional image for "The Amazing Race"

(Image credit: CTV)

What is the 'The Amazing Race' season 37 release date?

S37 of "The Amazing Race" starts on Wednesday, March 5 on CBS in the U.S. and CTV in Canada, with episodes available on Paramount Plus from Thursday, March 6. The Australian release date is TBC.

"The Amazing Race" season 37 episode schedule

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, March 5
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, March 12
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, March 19
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, March 26
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, April 2
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, April 9
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, April 16
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, April 23
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, April 30
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, May 7

Who are the contestants of 'The Amazing Race' season 37?

  • Alyssa & Josiah Married
  • Bernie & Carrigian Friends
  • Brett & Mark Married
  • Carson & Jack Friends
  • Courtney & Jasmin Dating
  • Ernest & Bridget Father & Daughter
  • Han & Holden Siblings
  • Jackye & Lauren Siblings
  • Jonathan & Ana Married
  • Mark & Larry Friends
  • Melinda & Erika Mother & Daughter
  • Nick & Mike Siblings
  • Pops & Jeff Father & Son
  • Scott & Lori Married

What is the route of "The Amazing Race" 2025?

Starting out in L.A., the 2025 season will see the teams face a new twist in Hong Kong before journeying through Japan, the U.A.E., Bulgaria, France and Portugal, before heading back to the US for a final sprint to the finish line in Miami.

Who hosts "The Amazing Race"?

"The Amazing Race" is hosted by New Zealand TV personality Phil Keoghan who has presented the show since its first season way back in 2001.

