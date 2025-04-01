Duke vs Houston live stream: How to watch March Madness Final Four game online, what TV channel is it on?

Duke vs Houston is set to be the tie of March Madness 2025. Tune in to watch title favorites the Blue Devils – who boast projected No.1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg – take on Houston, the deadliest 3-point shooters in NCAA basketball.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Duke vs Houston live from anywhere with a VPN.

Duke vs Houston live stream: TV channels, date, time The Duke vs Houston live stream takes place on Saturday, April 5.

► Time: 8:49 p.m. ET / 5:49 p.m. PT / 1:49 a.m. BST / 11:49 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — CBS via Paramount Plus

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Cougars are riding a 17-game winning streak dating back to early February and have unfinished business with the Blue Devils.

Jamal Shead missed their Sweet 16 meeting last year with an ankle injury, and with that went Houston's best hopes of wining the national title for the first time in program history. He now plies his trade in the NBA with the Raptors, but it's clear that the Cougars remain fixated on what might have been.

For all of Flagg's qualities, Houston's top-tier defense put the crush on two-time SEC DPoY Zakai Zeigler last weekend. Jon Scheyer, however, has a multitude of game-breakers in his rotation, including Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

Watch March Madness on Paramount+

Want to watch Florida vs Auburn and Houston vs Duke live? At $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, Paramount Plus is the cheapest way to watch the rest of March Madness. It gets you access to your local CBS station's live feed, live sport, plus hit TV shows such as "1923". What's not to love?

How to watch Duke vs Houston live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions? You can watch your Duke vs Houston live stream from anywhere with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

It's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why. Check out the deal below...

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch Duke vs Houston live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Duke vs Houston, along with every remaining game of March Madness, is being shown on CBS in the U.S..

If you've already cut the cord, you can tune in via Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is streaming all of the games that are shown on CBS. Plans from $12.99 per month.

Alternatively, for the duration of March Madness the Sling TV Orange plan will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app. Just log in using your Sling credentials. Plans cost from from $45.99/month and new customers get their first month half-price.

How to watch Duke vs Houston live streams in the U.K.

How to watch Duke vs Houston live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Duke vs Houston will be shown live on TSN and TSN+, which are providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

The streaming service starts at $8/month or $80/year (plus taxes).

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Duke vs Houston stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Duke Blue Devils vs Houston Cougars, along with every game of March Madness, is live on Sky Sports in the U.K.. The game will go out on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming website and app. Here's our handy guide to today's best Sky TV deals and packages.

How to watch Duke vs Houston live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find Duke vs Houston live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing Duke vs Houston, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, Formula 1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

