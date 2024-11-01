Texas Tech vs Iowa State livestream: How to watch college football Week 10 game online from anywhere

The Texas Tech vs. Iowa State livestream is a big time Big 12 matchup in Week 10 of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Texas Tech vs Iowa State livestream, date, time and channels The Texas Tech vs. Iowa State livestream is on Saturday, Nov. 2

► Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. GMT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Things are heating up as we approach the 2024 College Football Playoffs. This week, No. 11 Iowa State hosts unranked Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa, with eyes on moving up in the Associated Press college football rankings.

The Cyclones are currently undefeated and are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory. Currently, only BYU has a better standing in the conference. Quarterback Rocco Becht, who has thrown five touchdown passes and three interceptions over his past four games, will need to clean up his play to keep the Cyclones' record squeaky clean against Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, the Aggies, who have lost two straight after starting the season 5-1, look to play the spoiler and get back in the College Football Playoff hunt. Quarterback Behren Morton started the season hot, throwing for 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in his first 5 games. However, he has three touchdowns — all came against Baylor in Week 8 — and one interception since. Bechton and company will need to get back to their high-scoring ways to play the spoiler in Ames this Saturday.

Make sure you don't miss Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sling for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State livestream.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State livestream is on ESPN. That means you won't be able to watch it over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but you should be able to watch it with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State livestreams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You probably won't be able to watch this game in the U.K. Sky Sports typically offers select games from both the upcoming college football and NFL seasons, but its Week 10 schedule is not currently set. However, none of the current timeslots match the 7:30 p.m. GMT start time for this game.

Still, if you want to watch future NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State abroad.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State livestreams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports in Australia. While Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week, this ESPN game is not one of the select few on offer this week.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Texas Tech vs Iowa State livestreams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, Texas Tech vs. Iowa State will be on TSN Plus. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season.

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.