Texans vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

The 6-3 Houston Texans return home to welcome the 7-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football – and you can watch Texans vs Lions online from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT (Nov. 10 ) / 11:20 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Texans lost their last game, 21-13, to the New York Jets. But that game was on a Thursday night, and the Texans have had extra rest before this game, which should put them in good stead.

DeMeco Ryans' team sits atop the AFC South, with a firm cushion over their floundering rivals. Nonetheless, Houston will crave a bounce-back win in front of their home fans.

All eyes will be on star receiver Nico Collins and his race to return from a hamstring injury. His status is worth watching ahead of this game.

The 7-1 Detroit Lions roll into Houston buoyant after a big away win over the Green Bay Packers. However, head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to stay focused. The Texans are undefeated at home and enjoy a solid home-field advantage.

Texans vs Lions injury report

Texans injury report: DE Will Anderson (Did Not Practice), DT Foley Fatukasi (Did Not Practice), G Kenyon Green (Did Not Practice), RB Dameon Pierce (Did Not Practice)

Lions injury report: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Did Not Practice), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (Did Not Practice)

How to watch Texans vs Lions from anywhere

How to watch Texans vs Lions in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Texans vs Lions live stream is on NBC, which is available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC in select cities. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NBC, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

How to watch Texans vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Texans vs Lions game is being shown on on Sky Sports NFL and will be available on NFL GamePass. Kick off is at 1:20 a.m. GMT on Monday, November 11.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Texans vs Lions from abroad.

How to watch Texans vs Lions live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Texans vs Lions live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Texans vs Lions, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

Texans vs Lions, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Texans vs Lions live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Texans vs Lions live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Texans vs Lions, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and Super Bowl 2025 in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

