Ireland vs Wales live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Ireland vs Wales live stream sees the reigning champions looking to secure a third straight bonus-point victory when they take on a youthful Welsh side at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Ireland vs Wales live stream, date, time, channels The Ireland vs Wales live stream takes place on Saturday, February 24.

• Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT / 9:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 25)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.S. — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A thumping win in France and a clinical performance against Italy has put Ireland in with a great chance of achieving back-to-back Grand Slams. Andy Farrell’s side have looked a class apart, with fly-half Jack Crowley excelling in both games and proving he can handle the pressure of replacing the great Johnny Sexton.

Top of the table with maximum points, Ireland have produced the perfect response from their painful Rugby World Cup exit last year and will now look to inflict another damaging defeat on a talented but inexperienced Wales. Warren Gatland’s side may have lost their opening two games but there have been plenty of positives.

Wales have, at times, played an expansive brand of free-flowing rugby that has caught the eye and flanker Tommy Reffell has been a standout performer. But they have equally looked vulnerable and may well find it difficult to prevent a marauding Ireland from adding to their already impressive points tally.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Ireland vs Wales live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE Ireland vs Wales live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy an Ireland vs Wales live stream for FREE on ITVX.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Ireland vs Wales live stream. Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Ireland vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free Ireland vs Wales live stream as you would at home.

Ireland vs Wales live streams by country

How to watch Ireland vs Wales live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including an Ireland vs Wales live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the US. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Ireland vs Wales live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch Ireland vs Wales for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Ireland vs Wales live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a Ireland vs Wales live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Ireland vs Wales live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Ireland vs Wales live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including an Ireland vs Wales live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch an Ireland vs Wales live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.