How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream RWC 2023 online

The 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup gets underway on Friday when hosts France take on three-time winners New Zealand. It promises to be a thrilling start to a tournament that will see 20 nations battle for the Webb Ellis Cup.

You won't want to miss a second of the action and, thankfully, you won't have to, because all 48 games will air for free on ITV in the UK and some on Australia's 9Now service too. And don't worry if you're away — because you can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup from anywhere with a VPN.

Four years after South Africa overwhelmed England in Japan to win the World Cup for a third time, the RWC 2023 gets going in nine venues across France. The hosts are joint favorites to lift the trophy along with the All Blacks, while many believe the Springboks could make it back-to-back triumphs.

However, it is Ireland who enter the tournament with the world number one ranking thanks to Andy Farrell’s side's 13-game winning streak that includes the scalp of New Zealand and a Six Nations trophy. There is real belief in the Irish camp that they can go all the way in France.

It is a far different story for two more of the traditional rugby powerhouses, though. Little is expected of a young and inexperienced Australia, while England have been on a dreadful run and recently lost to Fiji for the very first time. Both will be determined to prove their doubters wrong.

Of course, no World Cup would be complete without a dark horse and many believe Argentina fit the bill. The Pumas finished third in 2007 when the World Cup was last held in France and possess plenty of talent.

It’s certain to be a fascinating tournament and you can follow it all by watching Rugby World Cup live streams. We'll show you how to do that below, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, then you can enjoy the 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE.

All 48 games will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K., and all Wallabies fixtures, plus the tournament opener are free-to-air on the 9Now streaming service in Australia.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for some of the Rugby World Cup? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Rugby World Cup live streams by country

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch all Wallabies games from the 2023 Rugby World Cup for FREE on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

2023 Rugby World Cup Pools

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile

2023 Rugby World Cup fixtures

All times are ET

Pool A

Fri. 8 Sep. – France vs New Zealand (3.15 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3.15 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sat. 9 Sep. – Italy vs Namibia (7 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

(7 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne) Thu. 14 Sep. – France vs Uruguay (3 p.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

(3 p.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille) Fri. 15 Sep. – New Zealand vs Namibia (3 p.m., Stadium de Toulouse)

(3 p.m., Stadium de Toulouse) Wed. 20 Sep. – Italy vs Uruguay (11.45 a.m., Stade de Nice)

(11.45 a.m., Stade de Nice) Thu. 21 Sep. – France vs Namibia (3 p.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(3 p.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Wed. 27 Sep. – Uruguay vs Namibia (11.45 a.m., Parc OL, Lyon)

(11.45 a.m., Parc OL, Lyon) Fri. 29 Sep. – New Zealand vs Italy (3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon)

(3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon) Thu. 5 Oct. – New Zealand vs Uruguay (3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon)

(3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon) Fri. 6 Oct. – France vs Italy (3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon)

Pool B

Sat. 9 Sep. – Ireland vs Romania (9.30 a.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

(9.30 a.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux) Sun. 10 Sep. – South Africa vs Scotland (11.45 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(11.45 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sat. 16 Sep. – Ireland vs Tonga (3 p.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

(3 p.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes) Sun. 17 Sep. – South Africa vs Romania (9 p.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

(9 p.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux) Sat. 23 Sep. – South Africa vs Ireland (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sun. 24 Sep. – Scotland vs Tonga (11.45 a.m., Stade de Nice, Nice)

(11.45 a.m., Stade de Nice, Nice) Sat. 30 Sep. – Scotland vs Romania (3 p.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

(3 p.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille) Sun. 1 Oct. – South Africa vs Tonga (3 p.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(3 p.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sat. 7 Oct. – Ireland vs Scotland (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sun. 8 Oct. – Tonga vs Romania (11.45 a.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Pool C

Sat. 9 Sep. – Australia vs Georgia (2 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(2 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sun. 10 Sep. – Wales vs Fiji (5 p.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

(5 p.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux) Sat. 16 Sep. – Wales vs Portugal (11.45 a.m., Stade de Nice)

(11.45 a.m., Stade de Nice) Sun. 17 Sep. – Australia vs Fiji (11.45 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

(11.45 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne) Sat.y 23 Sep. – Georgia vs Portugal (8 a.m., Stadium de Toulouse)

(8 a.m., Stadium de Toulouse) Sun. 24 Sep. – Wales vs Australia (3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon)

(3 p.m., Parc OL, Lyon) Sat.y 30 Sep. – Fiji vs Georgia (11.45 a.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

(11.45 a.m., Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux) Sun. 1 Oct. – Australia vs Portugal (11.45 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

(11.45 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne) Sat. 7 Oct. – Wales vs Georgia (9 p.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

(9 p.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes) Sun. 8 Oct. – Fiji vs Portugal (3 p.m., Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Pool D

Sat. 9 Sep. – England vs Argentina (3 p.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(3 p.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sun. 10 Sep. – Japan vs Chile (7 a.m., Stadium de Toulouse)

(7 a.m., Stadium de Toulouse) Sat. 16 Sep. – Samoa vs Chile (9 a.m., Stade de Bordeaux)

(9 a.m., Stade de Bordeaux) Sun. 17 Sep. – England vs Japan (3 p.m., Stade de Nice, Nice)

(3 p.m., Stade de Nice, Nice) Fri. 22 Sep. – Argentina vs Samoa (11.45 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

(11.45 a.m., Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne) Sat. 23 Sep. – England vs Chile (11.45 a.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

(11.45 a.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille) Thu. 28 Sep. – Japan vs Samoa (3 p.m., Stadium de Toulouse)

(3 p.m., Stadium de Toulouse) Sat. 30 Sep. – Argentina vs Chile (9 p.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

(9 p.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes) Sat. 7 Oct. – England vs Samoa (11.45 a.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

(11.45 a.m., Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille) Sun. 8 Oct. – Japan vs Argentina (7 a.m., Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Quarter finals

Sat. 14 Oct. – Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D (11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sat. 14 Oct. – Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sun. 15 Oct. – Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C (11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sun. 15 Oct. – Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Semi finals

Fri. 20 Oct. – Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 2 (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sat, 21 Oct. – Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 4 (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Third-place playoff

Fri. 27 Oct. – Third-place playoff (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Final

Sat. 28 Oct. – Rugby World Cup Final (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)