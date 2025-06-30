How to watch Wimbledon 2025 tennis for free from abroad
The biggest two weeks in the tennis calendar is here — you can watch all the Wimbledon action at no cost
You can watch Wimbledon 2025 live on BBC iPlayer, streaming for free from Monday, 30 June until Sunday, 13 July. The stream will include in-depth coverage and English commentary across two weeks of incredible tennis.
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will headline the men's draw after their thrilling final at the French Open. Meanwhile, the women's bracket could go anywhere with Coco Gauff heading the field for USA.
And plenty of eyes will be on the homegrown talent from the U.K.. Can Jack Draper justify being fourth seed? And will Emma Raducanu break the shackles that seem to have restricted her game in recent years?
Trying to access BBC iPlayer in the U.S., Australia and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams for free
Tennis fans in the U.K. can watch Wimbledon 2025 live for FREE on the BBC.
Coverage will be split across free-to-air channel's BBC One and BBC Two. However, for the most extensive option you want to head to BBC iPlayer.
All you need to catch all the action on iPlayer is a BBC account, a U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license.
Traveling abroad during Wimbledon? Use NordVPN to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.K. - more on that below.
How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams from anywhere
🇬🇧 Although iPlayer is only available to British residents, those who are from the U.K. but visiting the likes of the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for tennis fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN
BBC iPlayer Q+A
What does BBC's coverage of Wimbledon 2025 include?
BBC iPlayer will have full coverage of the action with the main feed being covered by Isa Guha in the morning before Clare Balding will take over in the afternoon.
Joining the hosts will be a smattering of tennis legends including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and of course Tim Henman.
"Today at Wimbledon" will also return this year and the daily highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 9 p.m. (BST) in week 1 and 8 p.m. in week 2
Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside the U.K. on vacation.
What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Is BBC iPlayer a good place to watch Wimbledon?
The BBC offers unparalleled access to Wimbledon from wherever you are in the world.
They will provide coverage from every court meaning that you can watch the whole tournament for free. Center court action is even available in 4K.
Internet speed wise, 1.5 Mbps is recommended for standard definition and 5 Mbps for high definition (HD).
Wimbledon Schedule
June 30-July 1: Men’s & women’s first round
July 2-3: Men’s & women’s second round
July 4-5: Men’s & women’s third round
July 6-7: Men’s & women’s round of 16
July 8-9: Men’s & women’s quarter-finals
July 10: Women’s semi-finals
July 11: Men’s semi-finals
July 12: Women’s singles final
July 13: Men's singles final
