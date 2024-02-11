How to watch Super Bowl 2024 on Roku

If you're looking for how to stream Super Bowl 2024 on Roku devices, you've come to the right place. As some of the best streaming devices out there, Roku is a great option for watching streaming services and cable alternatives alike.

In fact, our top pick among all streaming devices you could be watching the Big Game with is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It provides great picture quality and speedy performance no matter what your TV and has access to just about every smart TV app you could want. So if you've already cut the cord in favor of a Roku device or smart TV don't stress about catching 49ers vs Chiefs.

Having the right streaming device matters this year more than ever. For the first time in the broadcast network's history, CBS will be offering the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in 4K and 4K high dynamic range (HDR) broadcasts.

You can still catch a 1080p full HD HDR feed on most platforms, including Paramount Plus, but the 4K HDR feed is limited only to a few select partners. Lucky for you, if you have a traditional cable package there's a good chance your CBS HD feed will be in 4K resolution with HDR.

Even some of the best cable alternatives are offering this higher resolution feed as well, though it will cost you extra. Here at Tom's Guide, our top choice is Fubo, which offers the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K to all subscribers of its Elite and Premier plans. YouTube TV also offers a 4K HDR feed through its 4K Plus offering. Sadly, our favorite cable alternative, Sling TV, is missing out on the Super Bowl 2024 live stream entirely this year as it doesn't offer CBS.

So without further ado, here's everything you need to watch the Super Bowl on Roku

Super Bowl on Roku: Which app is right for you?

International sports fans and those who want the big game in 4K should be setting up the Fubo Roku Channel before game time.

Granted, Fubo is a bit on the expensive side. To get a plan with 4K streaming it's going to set you back at least $89.99 a month. But for that money, you get 254+ channels, 1000 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once.

There is also a 7-day free Fubo trial going on right now if you're not looking to commit long-term — just make sure you set a reminder to remember when that trial ends.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with FOX, CBS, ABC and the top pick for watching all of the NFL live streams. Fubo has all of the right network channels and cable channels you don't want to go without. Not already a Fubo subscriber? It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Another way to watch the Super Bowl 2024 on your Roku is with Hulu with Live TV ($76.99/month). Just note that Hulu with Live TV serves video at a max of 1080p resolution and up to 60 frames per second. It does not offer 4K streaming at this time. That being said, you get a ton of value with Hulu with Live TV. The cable alternative also includes three of the best streaming services — Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (all with ads).

Your area probably has a local CBS network, but make sure when you sign up for Hulu that you click "view channels in your area." Then, plug in your zip code, hit submit and you should see if you get CBS. Just don't go looking for a "Hulu + Live TV" app. Hulu's live TV service is inside the Hulu Roku Channel.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "The Handmaid's Tale" and movie exclusives including Oscar winner "Nomadland." Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76.99 per month but gives you three of the best streaming services in addition to live TV.

Finally, YouTube TV is feature-rich on sports content. The company's running a promotion right now, where a subscription will cost $62.99 per month for the first three months, then $72.99 after that. If you're looking to stream the game in 4K, you'll need to spring for the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month extra.

Like most cable alternatives, YouTube TV offers free trials to get you through the big game. Sign up when you download the YouTube TV Roku Channel.

YouTube TV: One of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV is currently adding multiview to enhance its features for sports fans. Plus, it offers more than 100 live TV channels, with an unlimited DVR to record it all. Starting at just $62 per month for three months there's never been a better time to sign up. Check out our YouTube TV review to learn why we like it.

Super Bowl on Roku for free

What if you're not looking to shell out for yet another subscription service? Well, there's good news and bad news.

Unfortunately, CBS will not be offering a free stream of the Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean you'll have to miss out on the action. New Paramount Plus users can sign up for a 7-day free trial of either the basic “Essentials” plan or the no-ads premium version, which includes Showtime, to watch the big game for free. You'll miss out on the 4K stream, as Paramount only has the 1080p full HD HDR feed on offer, but free is free.

You can also catch the game on the CBS Sports app on Roku provided you have a cable subscription.

Paramount Plus: Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. Plus, for an additional fee, you can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies. Right now, get one week for free.

Super Bowl on Roku: Which Roku device is right for you?

We've tested all of the best streaming devices, and the $49 Roku Streaming Stick 4K takes home the crown for the best on the market. Its most noteworthy feature for watching the Super Bowl is a Wi-Fi extender for greater stability.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

[EDITOR'S CHOICE] If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Don't need Dolby Vision or Atmos for movies and TV? Check out the $39 Roku Express 4K Plus.

Oh, and if you want the ultimate experience? The $99 Roku Ultra has Roku's best Wi-Fi range and a hard-wired Ethernet option, so you can have a super-reliable connection from anywhere in your home.