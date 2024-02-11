Super Bowl 2024 live stream — how to watch 49ers vs Chiefs for free without cable

Super Bowl 2024 kicks off very soon, and we have everything you need to watch the Big Game between the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years and they are aiming to be the first team to be repeat Super Bowl champs since the Patriots in 2004. This would cement the Holmes and the Chiefs as a dynasty.

Meanwhile, 49ers are returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years, to give us a rematch of Super Bowl LIV from 2020. They are favored in this game, but only by 2 points, so it should be a close one.

Will San Francisco finally get Kyle Shanahan his first championship ring? Or will this NFL live stream solidify Kansas City's status as an NFL dynasty? Be sure to tune in and find out. Here's your complete guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live streams online from anywhere in the world.

Super Bowl 2024 live streams by country

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Super Bowl 2024 the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Super Bowl 2024 live stream starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT today, February 11.

In the U.S., the Super Bowl 2024 live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which you can get for free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is broadcasting the Super Bowl 2024 live stream.



Spoiler alert: It will be.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond in the U.K. (and Ireland) can watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season. But you can also watch through the free-to-air channel ITV1 and the streaming platform ITVX, so don't feel like you need to pay.

This year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl 2024 coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Super Bowl 2024 live stream starts on Sunday, February 11 at 11:30 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider the Super Bowl 2024 live stream is available on TSN or CTV in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Steelers vs Bills live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in 4K and HDR

CBS, for the first time in its history, will be offering the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in 4K and 4K high dynamic range (HDR) broadcasts. A 1080p full HD HDR feed will be available on most platforms, including Paramount Plus, but the 4K HDR feed is limited only to a few select partners.

Luckily for you, CBS isn't being too selective with its partners for offering this 4K HDR feed. Annoyingly, Paramount Plus won't get it, but if you have traditional cable there's a good chance your CBS HD feed will be in 4K resolution with HDR.

But it's not just cable providers offering this 4K Super Bowl 2024 live stream. Some of the best cable alternatives are offering this higher resolution feed as well.

Of those, we recommend Fubo which offers the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K to subscribers with an Elite plan or higher at no additional charge. YouTube TV also offers a 4K HDR feed through its 4K Plus offering, which is an additional $9.99 a month. While Sling TV is great, it misses out on the Super Bowl 2024 live stream entirely, as it doesn't offer CBS.

When is kickoff time for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in Las Vegas, NV at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. BT/10:30 a.m. AEDT.

Who is doing the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Usher. For more details about everything related to the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show and the R&B star's performance, we've got you covered in this handy guide to the Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl 2024 odds

Super Bowl 2024 betting odds

Looking to see who is favored to win this year's Super Bowl? We've got you covered.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers are favored by just 1.5 points right now. Las Vegas is also expecting some scoring from both teams in this showdown on the Strip. The over/under is set at 47.5 points, meaning each team is likely putting up at least a couple of touchdowns. Right now, a $108 bet on the combined final score being over 47.5 points will win you $100. Conversely, a $112 bet on the combined final score being under 47.5 points will win you $100.

Finally, there's the moneyline. This is just a straight-up bet on who is going to win. Right now, a $100 bet on the 49ers to win will win you $180, while just a $100 bet on the Chiefs will win you $205.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Spread Over/Under Moneyline San Francisco 49ers -1.5 (-108) Over 47.5 points (-108) -120 Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 (-112) Under 47.5 points (-112) +100

Chatbots predict the Super Bowl: Here's who wins

Our AI editor Ryan Morrison asked several of the best AI chatbots — ChatGPT, Claude and Bard — to predict the Super Bowl 2024 result. And the results ... well, you'll need to read his article to see who wins.

The only thing I'll spoil is all three landed on the same winner. But rest assured, these bots still gave us some surprises in their predictions.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

Curious to see if the most famous person in the world will be in attendance to support her partner? Check out our guide to Taylor Swift's latest plans for Super Bowl 2024.

How to watch the best Super Bowl 2024 commercials

Super Bowl 2024 may not be until Sunday, but the commercials have already started.

Super Bowl commercials cost a ton of money just for the time slot, so companies put a ton of effort — and often money — into the production of these commercials. Approximately one in three Americans reportedly watch the game each year, so a memorable Super Bowl commercial can give a brand a massive boost.

Currently, we've clocked 34 Super Bowl ads available to watch right now. There are a few early contenders for the best ad so far, including a Paramount Plus ad that has Sir Patrick Stewart through a beloved animated character up a mountain.

But for me, the best ad so far is for STōK Cold Brew. The Wrexham AFC sponsor may typically do its advertising in big games for the other football, but it too has a Super Bowl ad this year. And that ad has legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins as the newest addition to the Wrexham squad. I'm not proud of it, but I've already watched it several times.

Super Bowl 2024 TV deals

Best TVs for watching Super Bowl 2024

To take advantage of the 4K HDR 2024 Super Bowl live stream, or just to make sure you're getting the best picture quality possible for watching Super Bowl LVIII, you'll need one of the best TVs.

Right now, our favorite TV we've tested is the Hisense U8K Mini-LED Google TV. Its brightness is incredible and despite not being an OLED TV, the colors are excellent. And you can even find it on sale in time for the big game if you know where to look.

Don't forget that you can go beyond TVs when it comes to tech for the big game. Check out our smart home editor's top picks for smart home gadgets that will have you executing the perfect game plan.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 on Roku

Already have a TV but need to know how to watch Super Bowl 2024 on your favorite streaming device? We've got you covered. Here's our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 on Roku.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 on Fire TV

Prefer Amazon's Fire TV devices to Roku? We've got you covered there too. Here's our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 on Fire TV.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 live streams on Peacock? While the NFL and NBC raised some eyebrows with a Peacock-exclusive playoff game between the Dolphins and Chiefs, that was a one-time occurrence — for now. Super Bowl LVIII is exclusive to CBS in the U.S. and therefore it's Paramount Plus that gets it among the top streaming services. However, Peacock will get a Super Bowl in a few years. Currently, Super Bowl LX in 2026 is slated to air on NBC and Peacock, as is Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.

Road to Super Bowl 2024: NFL playoffs schedule

NFL Playoffs schedule by round

To get to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl 2024 live stream, NFL teams first must get through the NFL playoffs. That could mean winning as many as three games in a row before competing in the Super Bowl 2024 live stream, which is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs did en route to their showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Below is a recap of the NFL Playoffs by round and date, in case you forgot how it all went down.

All games in Eastern Time.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14

Monday, January 15

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Saturday, January 20

Sunday, January 21

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championships

Sunday, January 28

Super Bowl 2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, February 11

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs @ 6:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount Plus)