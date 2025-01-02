Auckland Classic live stream: How to watch the ASB 2025 tennis online

Welcoming players from both the ATP and WTA Tours, the Auckland Classic (a.k.a. the ASB Classic) has long been seen as ideal preparation for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open, and last year was won by Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo and American ace Coco Gauff.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Auckland Classic online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Taking place just a few weeks before the Australian Open, the Auckland Classic has always attracted a strong field. The men’s tournament has been won by legends such as Roy Emerson and Björn Borg, while the women’s event has been dominated by American greats, with Lindsey Davenport, Venus Williams and Serena Williams all lifting the title.

Held at the ASB Tennis Centre, the action starts with the WTA 250 tournament which features a host of big hitters. Former US Open finalist Madison Keys is the top seed but she will face stern competition from the likes of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and fellow American Katie Volynets.

There is also plenty of talent on the men’s side of the draw, including the defending champion Tabilo who enjoyed an impressive 2024 that saw him climb inside the world’s top 20 for the first time. However, it won’t be easy for the Chilean to keep hold of his crown as there is a strong field in Auckland.

Big-hitting American Ben Shelton will be looking to start the season in style, as will Britain’s Cameron Norrie who was sidelined for the final three months of the 2024 season. French superstar Gael Monfils – who is starting his 22nd season as a professional – will also provide plenty of entertainment for the fans.

The women’s tournament is already underway, with the men’s event starting on January 6. Check out all the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2025 Auckland Classic from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 Auckland Classic live stream online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Auckland Classic.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange and Blue. The Sling Blue plan starts at $50.99 and comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan boasts ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Auckland Classic.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Auckland Classic.

How to watch 2025 Auckland Classic live stream online in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the Auckland Classic in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The event will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you a day's access for £14.99, or you can sign up on a monthly basis for £34.99/month.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow Auckland Classic live streams on Sky Go or Now from wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 Auckland Classic live stream online in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch the Auckland Classic on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Auckland Classic 2025.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can still watch via a VPN. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch 2025 Auckland Classic live stream online in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the ASB Classic via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch via a streaming VPN. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

