How to download YouTube videos on iPhone, Android, Mac and PC

Looking to learn how to download YouTube videos? There are several reasons why you might want to download YouTube videos, like if you're not going to have an internet connection and want to save them for offline viewing. Downloading YouTube videos to your phone is also a way to save on data usage charges.

YouTube makes it easy to share videos on social media or via embeds. But is downloading YouTube videos legal? We address that issue below.

But if you're looking for how to download YouTube videos for personal use offline, here's a guide on how to do it on iPhone and iPad, Mac, Android and PC.

How to download YouTube videos on iPhone and iPad

Downloading YouTube videos on your iPhone and iPad is a bit tricky, since Apple polices the apps available in its store. If you jailbreak your phone, there are more options, but if you don't want to go that route, here's the best and easiest way.

1. Download and open the app Documents by Readdle.

2. Tap on the compass icon to open the web browser and go to www.videosolo.com/online-video-downloader/.

3. Paste a YouTube video link in the text box and tap "Download." After a few moments, the video will decode and generate a list of different output format and quality options.

4. Tap "Download" on the preferred output option.

5. Enter a name and download location for the video.

7. Tap the Downloads section in the bottom navigation bar to view your downloaded videos within the Documents app.

8. To save your downloaded videos to your iPhone or iPad hard drive, go back to the Documents app home screen and open your Downloads folder.

9. Find the video you want and tap the three dots icon on it.

10. Tap on Share and then Save Video.

11. You can find the downloaded YouTube videos in the Photos app.

How to download YouTube videos on Mac

There are several tools and programs that allow you to download YouTube videos on a Mac.

One easy way is to use the screen capture tool built into MacOS. It won't be high quality but it's something. Just press Command + Shift + 5 to bring up the screen recording options. You can select a window or record the entire screen, and change the options to include audio from your Mac's microphone.

The best program for downloading YouTube videos on Mac in high quality formats is 4K Video Downloader. It's free for up to 30 downloads a day, or you can upgrade to premium plans. It can download videos in up to 8K quality and in a variety of formats. And 4K Video Downloader can also grab entire YouTube playlists.

Here's how to use it:

1. Download and install 4K Video Downloader and open the program.

2. Find a YouTube video and copy the link.

4. Click Paste Link in the menu.

5. Click Download after selecting from the list of quality and format options.

6. After your video is downloaded, click the three dot icon so you can play, find it on your computer and perform other actions.

How to download YouTube videos on Android

Downloading YouTube videos with an Android app from the Google Play store is going to be impossible. Google's got that locked down. However, you can find downloading apps via APK files, like our top suggestion TubeMate. Here's how to use it.

1. Download TubeMate and install on your Android phone. You may need to change your security settings.

2. Open TubeMate and search for a YouTube video.

3. Tap the green Download button.

4. Choose from the list of quality and format options. Tap the green Download button.

5. Tap the Downloads List icon in the bottom menu to find your video. Or access the Downloads list by tapping on the three dot icon in the upper right corner of the TubeMate menu.

6. Tap the three dot icon next to a video to save it to a new location, rename it and other actions.

How to download YouTube videos on a PC

The best way to download YouTube videos to a Windows PC is also 4K Video Downloader. Follow the same steps that we outlined for downloading YouTube videos on Mac.

Is downloading YouTube videos legal?

According to Google's terms of service for YouTube, the answer is no: "You may access Content for your information and personal use solely as intended through the provided functionality of the Service and as permitted under these Terms of Service. You shall not download any Content unless you see a 'download' or similar link displayed by YouTube on the Service for that Content.""

If you want to download YouTube videos, the only way to do so responsibly is by paying the $11.99 for YouTube Premium.

If you violate the YouTube TOS, the company may terminate your account, as noted here: "YouTube will terminate a user's access to the Service if, under appropriate circumstances, the user is determined to be a repeat infringer."

However, the issue isn't totally black and white. Recently, GitHub reinstated the open-source tool YouTube-dl after taking the software down after the Recording Industry Association of America complained that it violated Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. But GitHub found that YouTube-dl was used in non-copyright infringing ways by journalists and educators.