Arsenal vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The Arsenal vs Southampton live stream sees two teams at opposite ends of the table try and claim a valuable win.

Arsenal vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Southampton live stream takes place on Saturday, October 5.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Oct. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock



After overcoming a scare against Leicester, the Gunners were imperious against PSG in the Champions League. They go into the weekend in third, just one point off the top. The Saints, meanwhile, have just one point and capitulated in the first half away at Bournemouth on Monday. Russell Martin was visibly upset by his side's performance and may well make changes as a result. His progressive footballing philosophy is unlikely to change though, which probably suits his opponents, who are comfortable sitting back and breaking.

This game will see Aaron Ramsdale return to the Emirates Stadium for the first time. He could be in for a very busy afternoon. Mikel Arteta has got his side attacking with freedom and precision, all whilst being backed up by a seemingly impenetrable defence. Both teams need three points but for very different reasons.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Arsenal vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Arsenal vs Southampton and watch the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can I watch Arsenal vs Southampton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're still blacked out from coverage.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Southampton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 2 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 5.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

