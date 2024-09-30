Arsenal vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League game

The Arsenal vs PSG live stream is a mouthwatering Champions League clash as two of the top teams in the competition meet at a very early stage — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct 2.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Gunners got a point against Atalanta on matchday 1, but the question remains as to whether their increasingly defensive approach is enough against the top teams on the continent.

PSG's Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani will certainly test Arsenal's back line. They bested Girona a fortnight ago, are unbeaten in their first six matches with five wins and a draw, and are once again top of Ligue 1.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter, so read on to find out how to watch the Arsenal vs PSG live stream wherever you are.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG in Ukraine

Arsenal vs PSG will be live on Megogo Football First and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine.

Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

NordVPN has over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG in the U.K.

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Arsenal vs PSG.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG in Canada

Canadians can watch an Arsenal vs PSG live stream on DAZN.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG in Australia

Aussies can watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams on Stan Sport.

Watch Arsenal vs PSG in New Zealand

