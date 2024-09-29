Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream is a south coast derby with both teams looking for crucial points as well as local bragging rights — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream takes place on Monday, September 30

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Cherries have been struggling to score goals since the sale of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham. So far, the only team they have netted more than once against is struggling Everton. They were put to the sword by Liverpool, who could have scored more than the three they did, and will be looking to put things right against a Saints side that only has one point from their opening five matches.

There is no doubt Russell Martin’s men play some decent football. However, a combination of catastrophic mistakes at the back and a lack of finesse up front has made it a difficult return to the Premier League for the Saints. This is without doubt the kind of game they have to get something from to have any chance of survival. When these teams met in back in 2019 it was a 3-3 thriller. Fans will hope the players have found their shooting boots and provide similar excitement five years on.

Make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide for all 380 games.

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Southampton and watch the game.

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Bournemouth vs Southampton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide