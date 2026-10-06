Netflix just added one of the most intense survival thrillers ever — and it’s better than most of 2026’s creature features

It’s that time again when Netflix adds a bunch of movies and shows at the beginning of the month. Even though the streaming service added 70 movies as soon as October arrived, there were a few hidden films that weren’t included in the original lineup, and one of them is “Crawl.” This survival thriller movie, which came out in 2019, doesn’t just deal with a dangerous hurricane, but what the floods bring with them: some pretty terrifying alligators. Safe to say, it’s one of the most intense thrillers I’ve watched in recent years.

2026 has seen plenty of survival thrillers, including two shark movies that pit people against the ocean’s predators, Netflix’s “Thrash” and Prime Video’s “The Devil’s Mouth.” There’s also “Hungry,” where tourists on a swamp tour encounter a territorial hippopotamus. Clearly, there’s an appetite for films where people have to fight for survival against deadly animals, but despite this year being packed with them, I think they’re pretty poor films. Which is what makes “Crawl” such a standout in this crowded field.

So, if you’re looking for a tense survival movie that’s also a disaster thriller, with plenty of alligator attacks and a sequel on the way, here’s why you should stream “Crawl” on Netflix this week.

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What is ‘Crawl’ about?

Crawl (2019) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“Crawl” follows Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario), a university swimmer who ignores evacuation orders during a Category 5 hurricane to search for her missing father, Dave (Barry Pepper). She eventually finds him badly injured in the crawl space beneath their old family home, but their situation quickly becomes more dangerous when large alligators enter the property.

As floodwaters rise around the house, Haley and Dave are forced to navigate the cramped crawl space while looking for a way out. Their attempts to escape lead them through the flooded streets and back into the increasingly damaged house, where they also try to protect their dog, Sugar. The pair must reach higher ground before the flooding completely overwhelms the house and the alligators close in.

‘Crawl’ is lean, mean and brutally entertaining

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

One of the best things about “Crawl” is how simple and straightforward it is. There’s no complicated plot or unnecessary subplots getting in the way. You’re here to watch Haley try to survive a flooded house full of alligators, and the movie gets straight to the point.

Kaya Scodelario is also excellent in the lead role, playing Haley as someone who can actually fight back rather than simply waiting to be rescued. She uses her swimming skills, strength and determination to survive while trying to save her injured dad. Every escape brings an even bigger problem, which ensures there’s always enough tension.

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I found the scenes underneath the house particularly effective at keeping the movie intense. Haley has to deal with the alligators lurking in the darkness, but she also has to figure out how to get herself and her dad out safely as the water continues to rise. It creates this constant feeling that there’s a clock ticking in the background, even when the alligators aren’t immediately on screen. Plus, the film very much plays into claustrophobia and uses the cramped spaces underneath the house to its advantage.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The movie also gives Haley and her dad some much-needed backstory, which adds a little more emotion to what is otherwise a pretty adrenaline-fueled watch. Their relationship gives Haley another reason to keep fighting, so her goal isn’t simply to escape the alligators.

I’ll admit the CGI isn’t always the best, but it’s convincing enough that it rarely pulled me out of the movie. Alexandre Aja also clearly did his research into how alligators behave and hunt, which makes them feel much more threatening than your typical oversized movie monsters.

That’s ultimately why “Crawl” works so well for me and is one I find myself going back to over any other creature feature I’ve seen in 2026 so far. It doesn’t waste time on unnecessary exposition or side stories that slow things down. One problem leads naturally into the next, with each obstacle feeling like another level that Haley has to somehow get through. The movie is tight, relentless and never loses sight of what it wants to be. And honestly, sometimes that’s all I want from a survival thriller.

Stream "Crawl" on Netflix

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