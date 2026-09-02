September is bringing a seriously stacked movie lineup to Prime Video, with a huge 98 new films landing on the streaming service this month. That’s almost double the number we usually see added, so there’s no shortage of options if you’re looking for something to watch. From acclaimed classics and cult favorites to action-packed thrillers and comedies, there’s plenty to choose from.

I’ve done the digging for you and narrowed the selection down to films with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% or higher. While a critic score can’t tell you everything about a movie, hitting 90% is a strong sign that it was widely praised by reviewers and is well worth your time. With so much arriving at once, I’ve picked out some of the standout movies that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

The beginning of September means we’re officially closer to spooky season, and for me, this is the ideal time to get excited about movies perfect for fall. “The Silence of the Lambs” has always been on my list around this time of year, as it never fails to be a haunting classic. This psychological horror-thriller masterpiece, directed by Jonathan Demme, is one of only three films in Academy Award history to win all five major categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

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FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is assigned to interview Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and imprisoned serial killer, in the hope that he can provide clues about an active murderer known as Buffalo Bill. The killer has been kidnapping women and removing their skin, and the FBI is desperate to identify him before he strikes again. Lecter agrees to help Clarice, but only if she shares personal details about her past in return for his cryptic clues. Now she must follow his leads while racing to find Buffalo Bill and rescue his latest captive before it’s too late.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘Carrie’ (1976)

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of ideal movies, “Carrie” should be on your must-watch list if you’re excited about Prime Video’s upcoming TV adaptation. Based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel, Brian De Palma’s 1976 classic remains the definitive screen version of the story, with Sissy Spacek delivering an unforgettable performance in the title role. It was the first of King’s novels to be adapted into a feature film, kicking off a decades-long run of Hollywood adaptations of the iconic author’s work.

Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is a shy high school student who lives under the strict control of her deeply religious mother and is frequently picked on by her classmates. After discovering she can move objects with her mind, Carrie begins to gain confidence and accepts an invitation to her senior prom from popular student Tommy Ross (William Katt). However, one of her classmates plans an elaborate prank to humiliate Carrie in front of the entire school. When the plan unfolds at prom, Carrie loses control of her telekinetic abilities.

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Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘The Edge Of Seventeen’ (2017)

The Edge of Seventeen (2017) Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“The Edge of Seventeen” is a critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy-drama written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig in her feature directorial debut. What’s most fascinating about the film is that Craig spent months interviewing teenagers to capture authentic modern dialogue rather than relying on adult tropes about youth. Legendary filmmaker James L. Brooks also served as a mentor to Craig, helping her strike the film’s compelling balance between humor and emotional weight.

Nadine Franklin (Hailee Steinfeld) is a 17-year-old high school student whose life becomes increasingly complicated when her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her popular older brother, Darian (Blake Jenner). Feeling pushed aside, Nadine turns to Erwin (Hayden Szeto), an awkward but kind classmate who takes an interest in her, while she pursues an older student who catches her attention. Her relationships at home and school become increasingly strained as she struggles to deal with her changing friendships.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘Frost/Nixon’ (2009)

Frost/Nixon Official Trailer #1 - Kevin Bacon Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

“Frost/Nixon” is centered around the famous 1977 series of televised interviews between charismatic British talk-show host David Frost and former U.S. President Richard Nixon. The interviews became a monumental media event, with the first broadcast attracting around 45 million viewers and becoming the most-watched political interview in history. The film, however, is adapted from Peter Morgan’s 2006 West End and Broadway play, successfully expanding the story into a visually dynamic and tense cinematic drama.

Set in 1977, “Frost/Nixon” follows British television host David Frost (Michael Sheen) as he sets out to interview former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Frank Langella) three years after his resignation. Frost assembles a team of researchers to prepare for a series of televised interviews, hoping to question Nixon about the Watergate scandal and his time in office. Nixon, meanwhile, sees the interviews as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and believes Frost will be easy to handle.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream on Prime Video now

‘A Fistful Of Dynamite’ (1972)

A FISTFUL OF DYNAMITE [Duck, You Sucker!] (1972) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Finally, we’re ending this list with a classic. “A Fistful of Dynamite” is an epic Spaghetti Western that serves as the middle chapter of Sergio Leone’s thematic “Once Upon a Time” trilogy, sandwiched between “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “Once Upon a Time in America.” It’s packed with explosive practical effects, sweeping panoramic vistas of Almería, Spain, real train crashes and huge crowd scenes featuring hundreds of extras. Safe to say, it’s an intense film that delivers on a surprisingly massive scale.

During the Mexican Revolution in 1913, Juan Miranda (Rod Steiger) is a Mexican bandit who dreams of robbing the wealthy Mesa Verde bank. His plans change when he meets John Mallory (James Coburn), an Irish explosives expert hiding in Mexico. Juan persuades John to help with the robbery, but when they reach the bank, they discover it is being used to hold political prisoners. After the prisoners are freed, the pair become caught up in the revolution and find themselves fighting alongside the rebels.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream on Prime Video now

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