3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including Daniel Craig’s most exhilarating outing as James Bond (Oct. 27-Nov. 2)

Every week, I comb through the latest additions to Prime Video and pick out the best recently added thriller movies to help you add a little bit of excitement to your watchlist.

October is drawing to a close, which is bad news for fans of Spooky Season, but on the flipside, it does mean that Prime Video’s big movie drop on the first of the new month is almost here. However, October isn’t over yet, and I’ve picked out a couple of thrillers worth watching from this month’s slate, alongside a new arrival dropping on November 1.

These are the three new to Prime Video thriller movies I recommend you stream this week, including a modern Bond blockbuster, a post-apocalyptic action sequel, and a gripping psychological trip that builds to one heck of a twist. Get these thriller movies on your watchlist now.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Skyfall’ (2012)

SKYFALL - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I wouldn’t label “Skyfall” my favorite James Bond movie of the Daniel Craig era; that would be his debut “Casino Royale.” However, for sheer blockbuster excitement and exhilarating action set pieces, “Skyfall” is hard to top. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that the introduction is phenomenal, building up to perhaps the best Bond theme song of all time, sung by Adele. “Skyfall” hits all the classic Bond beats while also exploring the character’s traumatic past.

Following a mission gone wrong in Istanbul, James Bond (Craig) is on the trail of an ex-MI6 agent who has stolen a hard drive containing the identities of numerous undercover agents. The mastermind behind the sinister scheme is Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), who has a very personal vendetta against Bond’s handler, M (Judi Dench). To thwart this latest threat to global security, Bond is forced to confront his tragic youth, growing up in the Scottish Highlands.

Watch "Skyfall" on Prime Video now

‘Apocalypse Z: New World’ (2026)

Apocalypse Z: New World - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

2024’s “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End” was an original movie success story for Prime Video. The Spanish-language zombie flick certainly didn’t reinvent the genre wheel — and seemed to take inspiration from the PlayStation-published video game Days Gone — but it made its mark on the global top 10 and became the platform’s most-watched international Original (later surpassed by “Your Fault”). Two years later, we’ve got a sequel arriving this week.

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The follow-up is called “Apocalypse Z: New World,” and like the original, is directed by Carles Torrens. Lúculo, the adorable feline star of “The Beginning of the End,” is also back. However, human star Francisco Ortiz isn’t reprising his role as Carlos; instead, the new protagonist is Carlos Alcaide’s Roberto, who sets out from the refuge of the zombie-free Canary Islands to the mainland in search of vital supplies. Once there, Roberto and his companions face infected hordes, divided loyalties and hidden ulterior motives.

Watch "Apocalypse Z: New World" on Prime Video starting October 30

‘Blink Twice’ (2024)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Naomi Ackie can currently be seen on the big screen in DC’s new horror “Clayface,” which makes now as good a time as any to stream “Blink Twice,” a 2024 psychological thriller directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring Ackie alongside Channing Tatum. It’s a well-constructed thriller that slowly builds the tension and sense of dread before culminating in a shocking twist. Ackie is excellent as the point-of-view character, while Tatum gives equally strong support.

Frida (Ackie) is a cocktail waitress at a swanky party where she meets charming tech tycoon Slater King (Tatum). Invited to his private island for a vacation of unparalleled luxury, Frida and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) initially think they’ve arrived in paradise. But as lazy sun-soaked days slip into nights of partying, Frida can’t shake the feeling that somebody isn’t quite right. And eventually her suspicions are confirmed when dark truths surface.

Watch "Blink Twice" on Prime Video starting November 1

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