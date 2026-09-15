There’s good news if you’re a fan of thrillers and a Prime Video subscriber. The platform has refreshed its movie library for September 2026, and the new arrivals include a selection of options packed with tension, excitement, adrenaline-fueled scenes and shocking twists.

Every week, I comb through the recent additions to Prime Video and pick out a trio of thriller movies worth adding to your watchlist. In even better news, this week’s crop includes one of the best thriller movies ever made. A movie that cleaned up at the Oscars and became so influential that even films released in 2026 are trying to recapture its masterful formula.

So, if you’re in the mood for something thrilling this week, here are the three new to Prime Video thriller movies that you need to stream.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Jack Reacher’ (2012)

Jack Reacher Official Trailer #2 (2012) - Tom Cruise Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video has become the streaming home of Jack Reacher, with the platform developing a universe based on Lee Child’s ex-Army investigator. There’s the flagship show starring Alan Ritchson, which wraps its fourth season this week, and a new spin-off dropping the same day, “Neagley.” However, did you know that before Reacher dominated the small screen, Tom Cruise took on the role for a big-screen blockbuster that’s worth revisiting?

Based on Child’s novel “One Shot,” in “Jack Reacher,” the eponymous hero is called in to assist with the investigation into a mass shooting believed to have been carried out by a trained military sniper. The authorities are convinced they have the perpetrator in custody, but as Reacher delves into the case, he discovers inconsistencies suggesting a larger conspiracy. Cruise works surprisingly well as Reacher, even if this thriller plays it safe.

Watch "Jack Reacher" on Prime Video now

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

“The Silence of the Lambs” is the psychological thriller that all its rivals want to be. You only have to look at recent genre efforts like Netflix’s “The Whisper Man” to see just how influential this masterpiece is even 35 years after its initial release. It swept the Oscars, becoming only the third movie in history to win an Academy Award in all five major categories (Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay), and it deserved every single one.

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Based on Thomas Harris’s 1988 novel, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is top of her class at the FBI’s training academy and is called upon to interview an incarcerated serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). The FBI hopes Lecter will help them profile an active killer known as Buffalo Bill, but he’s not willing to assist for free. Clarice engages in a “quid pro quo” agreement with the brilliant psychiatrist, who is also a violent psychopath with cannibalistic tendencies. “The Silence of the Lambs” is essential and worthy of its sterling reputation. It's simply a masterpiece.

Watch "The Silence of the Lambs" on Prime Video now

‘The Visit’ (2013)

The Visit - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“The Visit” was an important movie for director M. Night Shyamalan. It came off the back of a string of critically mauled duds (“The Lady in the Water,” “The Happening,” “The Last Airbender,” and “After Earth”) and at a time when his director's once-strong reputation had taken a significant hit. Fortunately, “The Visit” was seen as something of a return to form, and because it’s a Shyamalan movie you probably won’t be surprised to know there’s a big twist here. Which naturally I’m not going to spoil for you.

Presented in found-footage style, this horror-thriller sees two young siblings, Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and Tyler (Ed Oxenbould), forced by their mother (Kathryn Hahn) to spend five days with their estranged grandparents, who live in the Pennsylvania countryside. Initially welcomed by these relatives they’ve never met, they begin to notice increasingly odd behaviors and the situation spirals further before a shocking revelation comes to light. This is an enjoyable ride, but it’s definitely a one-and-done experience with little value on rewatch.

Watch "The Visit" on Prime Video now

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