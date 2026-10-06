3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including Harrison Ford’s best sci-fi movie, and it’s not ‘Star Wars’ (Oct. 6-12)

Every week, I comb through the latest movies added to Prime Video’s already sizeable library to find the best recently added thrillers. And this week’s selection is seriously strong.

We start with the first adventure of a certain British superspy, which makes quite a timely watch as it just celebrated its 64th birthday earlier in the week. Then let’s take a trip into the future (or at least, what was considered the future in the 1980s), for a legendary sci-fi movie, which includes my favorite Harrison Ford character (and it’s not Han Solo). Rounding out my picks is an overlooked war movie from director Guy Ritchie that stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S. soldier.

Thriller fans are really spoilt for choice on Prime Video. So, without further preamble, here are the 3 new to Prime Video thriller movies you need to watch this week.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

'Dr. No’ (1962)

Dr. No Official Trailer #1 - Sean Connery Movie (1962) HD - YouTube Watch On

Yesterday (Oct. 5) was International James Bond Day, celebrated each year to commemorate the theatrical release of “Dr. No” on October 5, 1962. And in a move that is surely no coincidence, Prime Video has added (almost) every single James Bond film this month (including the non-Eon-produced “Never Say Never Again). “Dr. No” marked Bond’s first big-screen outing, and all these years later it remains a marvellously thrilling spy flick.

Based on Ian Fleming’s 1958 novel of the same name, the sixth in his series of Bond books, “Dr. No” sees Scottish actor Sean Connery donning the tuxedo for the first time as he plays Bond, James Bond, Britain’s most suave spy. Dispatched to Jamaica to investigate the sudden disappearance of a fellow secret agent, Bond finds himself on the trail of the eponymous villain, who has a dastardly plan to disrupt an American space launch.

Watch "Dr. No" on Prime Video now

‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Blade Runner | The Final Cut Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Forget Han Solo, if you ask me “what is Harrison Ford’s best sci-fi role,” I’m picking Rick Deckard every single time. After delivering “Alien” in 1979, director Ridley Scott helmed another titan of the genre, “Blade Runner,” a mere three years later. Adapted from Philip K. Dick’s novel, it transports viewers to a smoky vision of the future, where Earth is controlled by powerful corporations — which, I suppose, is actually worryingly close to our current reality.

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Crucially, Prime Video has added “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” a 2007 remaster released to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary. This version cleans up some of the effects, includes additional scenes, and even corrects a plot hole in the theatrical release. It’s the definitive version of a true sci-fi masterpiece. If you’re unfamiliar with the narrative basics, in “Blade Runner,” Ford’s Rick Deckard is a former cop, tasked with eliminating a group of synthetics, known as replicants, after they escape from a corporation-controlled colony.

Watch "Blade Runner" on Prime Video now

‘Guy Ritchie's The Covenant’ (2023)

GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Don't just take my word that "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" is a worthwhile watch this week. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, this war thriller holds a near-perfect 98% score. Viewers call it “incredible,” “full of action,” and “very intense," and I certainly don't disagree. It's a gritty military movie that explores an unlikely bond.

Set during the later stages of the war in Afghanistan, US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) forms an unexpected friendship with a local Afghan interpreter, Ahmed (Dar Salim). The two start at odds, but when Ahmed saves Kinley’s life, they develop a brotherhood. Shortly afterwards, Ahmed and his family are in danger of being captured and killed, and Kinley is determined to repay his debt.

Watch "The Covenant" on Prime Video now

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