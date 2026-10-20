3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including Kenau Reeve’s exhilarating revenge romp (Oct. 20-26)

Every week I comb through the latest movie arrivals on Prime Video to pick out a trio of great thriller flicks for your watchlist. I love the genre, and it’s pretty clear that many of my fellow subscribers do as well. After all, thrillers regularly rank highly in the Prime Video top 10.

The good news is that I’ve found three strong picks this week. There’s a new Prime original movie which centers on a dysfunctional family coming together to pull off the heist of a lifetime. Or how about the Sean Connery-fronted Bond movie that kickstarted one of Hollywood’s most bankable blockbuster series? And you shouldn't overlook Keanu Reeves kicking some serious butt in one of the best revenge action-thrillers of the 21st century. I’m, of course, talking about Mr. Wick.

So, without further teasing, these are the three new to Prime Video thriller movies you need to watch this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Masterplan’ (2026)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video dropped two new original movies last week. While romantic drama “Love of Your Life” went straight to No. 1, heist caper “Masterplan” has had to settle for third place, behind its fellow original and slasher sequel “Scream 7.” Maybe that’s because this breezy comedic-leaning thriller is a little forgettable. On the plus side, it does star Stanley Tucci, and the charismatic actor is in good form as a legendary thief planning the score of a lifetime.

So what valuable object is being stolen in this heist movie? That would be the Mona Lisa, the world’s most famous and priceless painting. To acquire the masterwork, Tucci’s experienced thief recruits two young criminals, a hacker (Simona Tabasco) and a demolitions expert (Victor Belmondo), who are soon revealed to be his estranged children. Yup, this isn’t just a daring heist; it’s also a chaotic family reunion. And getting this fractured family to work together in harmony might be even tougher than stealing the world’s most well-guarded painting.

Watch "Masterplan" on Prime Video now

'Dr. No’ (1962)

Dr. No Official Trailer #1 - Sean Connery Movie (1962) HD - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video added all the James Bond movies to kickstart October. It’s not the first time the entire 007 collection has been available on Amazon’s streaming service, and last time they disappeared surprisingly fast, so my advice is to get watching as soon as possible. Naturally, if you’re a Bond newcomer or have only seen the modern Craig era, you’ll want to start at the beginning: 1962’s “Dr. No,” which introduced viewers to Britain’s most suave secret agent.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bond’s first big-screen adventure might be more than 60 years old, but it’s held up remarkably well. Okay, so the movie’s attitude towards women hasn’t aged so gracefully, but putting 007’s womanizing ways aside, “Dr. No” is a thrilling spy movie that created several of the franchise’s trademark elements still used to this day. Sean Connery plays the iconic spy, and in his debut film, he’s on the trail of the eponymous Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman), a genius but sinister scientist, with dastardly plans to sabotage a U.S. space launch.

Watch "Dr. No" on Prime Video now

‘John Wick’ (2014)

John Wick (2014) - Official Trailer - Keanu Reeves - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of full franchises now on Prime Video, “John Wick’s” entire run to date is now streaming. The “Ballerina” spin-off is over on HBO Max, but you can watch Mr. Wick’s campaign for revenge from start to its current finish on Prime. Picking a personal favorite is very tough; all four mainline “John Wick” movies are fantastic, so I’ll go with the obvious choice: the movie that started it all. Keanu Reeves has never been cooler (sorry, Neo), and this revenge story is extremely easy to get invested in because it revolves around a dog!

The titular John Wick (Reeves) is still reeling from the death of his beloved wife when he receives a final gift from his partner, a truly adorable beagle puppy. This pooch helps him heal. But when a group of Russian mobsters breaks into Wick’s home to steal his classic Mustang, they cruelly kill the dog in an act of needless violence. But what they don’t know is that Wick is a former assassin, feared even in the darkest corners of the criminal underworld. Now on the warpath, Wick will stop at nothing to get his payback on those who wronged him.

Watch "John Wick" on Prime Video now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.