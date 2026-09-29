3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including an intense action flick starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx (Sept. 29-Oct. 5)

September is drawing to a close, but before the new month arrives, you should make time to enjoy some of the best thriller movies added recently to Prime Video. To help you spend more time watching and less time scrolling, I’ve rounded up three great picks below.

Every week, I comb through the latest arrivals on Prime Video and pick out the best thrillers, and this week there’s plenty to enjoy. From an iconic WWII movie with an earworm theme tune to a spy game perfect for fans of “John Wick.” Or if you want star power, how about an intense action-fueled ride starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx? The choice is yours.

These are the latest thriller movies added to Prime Video’s movie library; get them in your watchlist this week if you need a dose of streaming excitement.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

'The Great Escape' (1963)

THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

I’ve always appreciated that Prime Video respects the classics. More than any of its rivals, the Amazon-owned platform adds a steady clip of yesteryear favorites, and this month the list includes “The Great Escape.” This 1963 epic starring Steve McQueen is iconic for both its breathtaking motorcycle chase sequence — remember this was created before the days of CGI — and its earworm theme tune, which you’re probably humming to yourself right now.

In “The Great Escape,” McQueen plays Captain Virgil Hilts, an American POW known as “The Cooler King” for his habit of getting thrown into solitary confinement. Set during World War II in a German prisoner of war camp under the watch of Colonel von Luger (Hannes Messemer), a group of Allied soldiers plots a daring escape that involves digging three underground tunnels to crawl to freedom. Alongside McQueen, the classic stars James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson and Donald Pleasence.

Watch "The Great Escape" on Prime Video now

‘Atomic Blonde’ (2017)

Atomic Blonde - Official Trailer #2 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Director David Leitch helms this stylish action-thriller that mixes the one-man-army action highs of “John Wick” with a well-realized 1980s Berlin setting; specifically, it’s set in November 1989, just days before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Also, the figure blasting through scores of assailants is no man. Instead, “Atomic Blonde” stars Charlize Theron, playing a skilled MI6 agent, Lorraine Broughton. And she’s every bit as lethal as a certain Mr. Wick.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Broughton is dispatched to Berlin, a city on the cusp of being reunited, to retrieve a watch stolen by a KGB agent. But this timepiece is more than a fancy accessory; it holds the name of every active intelligence agent in Berlin, so its return is of paramount importance. Once on the scene, Lorraine links up with a fellow MI6 agent, Percival (James McAvoy), and is drawn into a dangerous spy game where the line between friend and foe blurs.

Watch "Atomic Blonde" on Prime Video now

‘Collateral’ (2004)

Collateral (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Michael Mann delivered an enduring ultra-cool thriller in the genre classic “Heat,” but his 2004 effort “Collateral” shouldn’t be overlooked either. Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, the latter securing an Oscar nomination for his performance, it’s an intense crime movie in which an ordinary man finds himself dragged into an increasingly murky situation. And it gives the usually heroic Cruise a chance to flex his acting muscles as a memorable villain.

Max (Foxx) is an L.A. cab driver whose evening takes a dramatic twist when he picks up a passenger named Vincent (Cruise). Initially, Max believes he’s driving Vincent to a series of business meetings. However, it’s revealed the passenger is actually a hit man, in the city to eliminate a series of high-profile targets. It’s up to Max to find a way to stop him. Elevated beyond its simplistic setup by two strong performances, “Collateral” is slickly crafted and does a great job ratcheting up the stakes across its two-hour runtime.

Watch "Collateral" on Prime Video now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.