New on Netflix in May 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It’s almost the start of a new month, so it's time to take a look at all the new movies and TV shows set to arrive on Netflix in May 2024.

The biggest new edition is the return of the romantic period drama “Bridgerton." The hugely popular Netflix original series is back with the first part of its third season on May 16, and will no doubt lead to us all speaking with a posh English accent for days after bingeing. Other top TV show picks this month include true crime-inspired thriller “Bodkin” and new episodes of the glossy reality show “Selling the OC.”

If you’re in the mood for a movie, Netflix has plenty to offer. There’s a rom-com pairing Brooke Shields with Miranda Cosgrove as a mother-daughter duo, and “Unfrosted” which is a ridiculous-looking spoof from Jerry Seinfeld about the creation of the humble Pop-Tart — yes, this is a real movie debuting on the streaming service this month and not an out-of-season April Fools joke.

It’s set to be a busy month for new arrivals on Netflix and to make sure you don’t miss anything we’ve got a full guide below. There’s also a list of what’s leaving in May so you have a final chance to watch before they’re gone for good (or at least, gone for now).

New on Netflix in May 2024: Top picks

'A Man in Full'

Based on the best-selling novel by Tom Wolfe, “A Man in Full” sees Jeff Daniels play a real estate mogul named Charlie Croker who faces sudden bankruptcy and must defend his crumbling empire from politicians and businessmen looking to capitalize now they smell blood in the water. Croker is a crude and rude tycoon who doesn’t plan to fall from grace without a fight and is ready to deploy every dirty trick to protect what he has built. The limited series will also star Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, Tom Pelphrey and William Jackson Harper. This six-episode drama comes from Dave E. Kelley who also created “Big Little Lies” for HBO and “The Lincoln Lawyer“ for Netflix.

Stream on Netflix from May 2

'Selling the OC' season 3

“Selling the OC” is back for its third season with the agents of The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office ready to compete for the top listing in the cut-throat world of luxury real estate all over again. Of course, these brokers won’t just be attempting to sell multi-million dollar houses in sun-soaked California, expect more office drama as these workers definitely don’t leave their personal lives at the door. This spin-off from “Selling Sunset” has become just as popular as its parent series, and the return of “Selling the OC” is sure to be the month’s highlight for many Netflix subscribers. If you want even more reality TV set in the world of real estate, be sure to check out “Buying London” which is also set to land on Netflix in May (date TBC).

Stream on Netflix from May 3

'Unfrosted'

When I first heard about “Unfrosted,” I assumed it was a gag rather than a real movie, but nope, this comedy about the race to win the breakfast war between Kellogg’s and Post in the 1960s is totally legit. Directed, co-written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, “Unfrosted” is a hilarious spoof of movies like “Blackberry” and “Air”. It chronicles the creation of the Pop-Tart, a "revolutionary" toaster pastry that is still enjoyed by families across the world to this day. Seinfeld has assembled a comedy super cast for this ridiculously silly flick with plenty of very funny people joining him including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Peter Dinklage, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, James Marsden and Max Greenfield.

Stream on Netflix from May 3

'Bodkin'

Inspired by our society's current true crime obsession, but based on an original idea rather than a true story, “Bodkin” sees a group of podcasters travel to a seemingly idyllic town in the gorgeous Irish countryside to investigate a string of strange disappearances that occurred decades previously. Once the true crime investigators arrive on the scene they quickly realize there’s something more sinister hiding beneath the surface and are drawn into a twisting mystery. A dark thriller, with comedic elements (Though creator Jez Scharf is keen to stress it’s “not a comedy”), Bodkin stars Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara.

Stream on Netflix from May 9

'Mother of the Bride'

From Mark Waters, the director of “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday”, comes a new romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove alongside Benjamin Bratt and Chad Michael Murray. In this glossy flick, Lana (Shields) is stunned when her daughter Emma (Cosgrove) returns from a trip aboard with the news she’s getting married, in Thailand, in a month. If the shock engagement wasn’t enough to process, Lana is even more blind-sighted when she learns that Emma’s fiancé is the son of the man who broke her heart years earlier. Traveling to the destination wedding, what follows is several awkward encounters and maybe even a second chance at finding love. “Mother of the Bride” looks very cliché but also great fun.

Stream on Netflix from May 9

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 (part 1)

For fans of Netflix’s hugely popular period drama, the wait is almost over, it’s time to break out your best fine China afternoon tea set as “Bridgerton” is (nearly) back after a hiatus of more than two years. “Bridgerton” season 3 will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes arriving in May, and the second half of the third season dropping in June. There will be plenty of juicy drama this season encompassing the entire cast but the big focus will be on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgeton (Luke Newtown), and there’s more than friendship brewing between this wallflower and the dashing world traveler. If you’ve yet to sample the delights of “Bridgerton” now is a good time to get caught up before May 16.

Stream on Netflix from May 16

'Atlas'

Move over “Rebel Moon” there’s a new blockbuster science-fiction epic in town and it’s called “Atlas”. This action movie stars Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a brilliant but unsociable data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. She signs up to join a mission to the stars to capture a rebellious robot that is linked to her mysterious past. But when the mission takes a turn, Atlas is forced to trust AI to help her save all of humanity. Expect a fast-paced plot, and some timely themes, as well as a satisfying message about the importance of trusting others and letting your guard down. I'm not totally sold yet but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that “Atlas” is a little better received by critics than Zack Snyder’s aforementioned sci-fi flop.

Stream on Netflix from May 24

Everything new on Netflix in May 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

MAY 1

"Deaw Special: Super Soft Power" (TH) (Netflix Comedy)

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life.

"Down The Rabbit Hole" (MX) (Netflix Film)

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli's lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father's criminal activities.

"Frankly Speaking" (KR) (Netflix Series)

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" (IN) (Netflix Series)

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

"Airport"

"Airport '77"

"Airport 1975"

"The Best Man Holiday"

"Blended"

"Blue Mountain State: Season 1"

"Blue Mountain State: Season 2"

"Blue Mountain State: Season 3"

"Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland"

"Eat Pray Love"

"The Edge of Seventeen"

"The Equalizer"

"The Gentlemen"

"Hellboy" (2019)

"Hulk"

"Jumanji" (1995)

"Liar Liar"

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"Mortal Kombat" (2021)

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"The Nutty Professor"

"The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps"

"Outlander" Season 6

"Patriots Day"

"Public Enemies"

"Ride Along"

"Shrek"

"Shrek Forever After"

"Starship Troopers"

"Traffic"

"The Wedding Planner"

"White House Down"

"Woody Woodpecker"

"The Young Victoria"

MAY 2

"A Man in Full" (Netflix Series)

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

"Beautiful Rebel" (IT) (Netflix Film)

The origin story of one of Italy's greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.

"Lola"

Secrets of the Neanderthals (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery - the best preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century.

"T・P BON" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.

MAY 3

"2 Hearts"

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Postcards" (NG) (Netflix Series)

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

"Selling the OC" season 3 (Netflix Series)

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

"The Unbroken Voice" season 2 (CO) (Netflix Series)

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything.

Unfrosted (Netflix Film)

In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld.

MAY 4

"The Atypical Family" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything.

"Katt Williams: Woke Foke" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event)

Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

MAY 5

"The Peanut Butter Falcon"

"Roast of Tom Brady" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event)

Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

MAY 6

"30 for 30: Broke"

"30 for 30: Deion's Double Play"

"30 for 30: The Two Escobars"

"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Reba: Seasons 1-6"

MAY 7

"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Super Rich in Korea" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came.

MAY 8

"The Final: Attack on Wembley" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"War Dogs"

MAY 9

"Bodkin" (Netflix Series)

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town.

"The Guardian of the Monarchs" (MX) (Netflix Documentary)

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Mother of The Bride" (Netflix Film)

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom's father is her ex.

"Sing Street"

"Thank You, Next" (TR) (Netflix Series)

After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends.

MAY 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus's crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

"Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román" (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities.

"John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A" (Netflix Comedy Special) (Live Event) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

"Living with Leopards" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2" (JP) (Netflix Family)

The Rising Volt Tacklers continue their daring quest to find the black Rayquaza, with Liko and Roy upping their skills at every twist and turn!

"The Ultimatum: South Africa" (ZA) (Netflix Series)

A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

MAY 11

"Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart" (Netflix Comedy Special)

Comedy's biggest stars gather to honor — and roast — Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony.

MAY 13

"Archer" seasons 1-13

"Princess Power" season 3 (Netflix Family)

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

MAY 14

"Married at First Sight" season 15

MAY 15

"Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

"The Clovehitch Killer"

MAY 16

"Bridgerton" season 3 part 1 (Netflix Series)

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

"Dumb and Dumber To"

"Maestro in Blue" season 2 (GR) (Netflix Series)

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth — or hide it.

"Upgrade"

MAY 17

"The 8 Show" (KR) (Netflix Series)

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in an irresistible but brutal show where they earn money as time passes.

"Power" (Netflix Documentary)

Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.

"Thelma the Unicorn" (Netflix Family)

A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn — but becoming a celebrity is one wild ride.

MAY 19

"A Simple Favor"

"Golden Kamuy" (JP) (Netflix Film)

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

MAY 20

"The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties" Season 4 (FR) (Netflix Series)

In a globe-trotting season spanning four continents, the international success of the family business gives the Kretzes a taste for travel and adventure.

MAY 21

"Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy" (Netflix Comedy)

From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special.

"Wildfire: Seasons 1-4"

MAY 22

"Act Your Age" season 1

"Toughest Forces on Earth" (GB) (Netflix Series)

This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment.

MAY 23

"El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe" (AR) (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina's history.

"Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man" (MX) (Netflix Comedy)

Franco Escamilla takes the stage with tales of teenage romance gone wrong, featuring painfully long kisses and rockstar cameos with surprising outcomes.

"Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.

"In Good Hands 2" (TR) (Netflix Film)

A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved mother and wife?

Tires (Netflix Series)

At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

MAY 24

"Atlas" (Netflix Film)

A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.

"Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow"

"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" (Netflix Family)

The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.

"Mulligan: Part 2" (Netflix Series)

Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what's left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence.

"My Oni Girl" (JP) (Netflix Film)

A shy teenage boy's inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.

MAY 28

"Bionic" (BR) (Netflix Film)

In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump — but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path.

"Colors of Evil: Red" (PL) (Netflix Film)

A chilling murder at a Tri-City beach exposes a criminal underworld, testing the courage of a prosecutor and a grieving mother seeking answers.

"Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" (Netflix Documentary)

A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn’t until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe.

"Patrick Melrose"

MAY 30

"Eric" (GB) (Netflix Series)

A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

"Geek Girl" (GB) (Netflix Series)

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

MAY 31

"A Part of You" (SE) (Netflix Film)

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

"Chola Chabuca"

"How to Ruin Love: The Proposal" (ZA) (Netflix Series)

Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

"Raising Voices" (ES) (Netflix Series)

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

"Tòkunbọ̀" (NG) (Netflix Film)

Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official's daughter to her captors.

Leaving Netflix in May 2024

Leaving 5/1/24

"Bennett's War"

"Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Leaving 5/2/24

"Survive the Night"

Leaving 5/3/24

"Arctic Dogs"

Leaving 5/8/24

"Uncut Gems"

Leaving 5/9/24

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Leaving 5/10/24

"St. Vincent"

Leaving 5/11/24

"Where the Crawdads Sing"

"Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios"

Leaving 5/14/24

"Fifty Shades of Black"

Leaving 5/19/24

"Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3"

Leaving 5/22/24

"The Boxtrolls"

Leaving 5/26/24

"Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4"

Leaving 5/31/24

"2012"

"Boyz n the Hood"

"Burlesque"

"The Choice"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Forever My Girl"

"The Great Gatsby"

"Happy Gilmore"

"The Hunger Games"

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2"

"The Impossible"

"Insidious"

"L.A. Confidential"

"Lakeview Terrace"

"The Mick" seasons 1-2

"Noah"

"Oh, Ramona!"

"The Other Guys"

"Silent Hill"

"Skyscraper"

"Split"

"Think Like a Man"

"Think Like a Man Too"

"You've Got Mail"