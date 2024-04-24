5 Hulu shows to watch now with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes April 2024

There are quite a few TV shows rocking the certified fresh appeal on Rotten Tomatoes, and a lot of those shows happen to be on Hulu. Since Hulu is one of the best streaming services , you know you’re going to get your money’s worth when it comes to the content you’ll be streaming. If you’re wondering what to watch next, we have the perfect list for you.

Rotten Tomatoes can help you decide whether the show or movie will be worth your time. A higher score means more praise and positive reviews, but a 100% score basically means it’s perfect. Of course, everyone has their own opinion, so what you deem a successful TV show could be totally different from what a critic thinks. Therefore, browse our suggestions with that in mind, and trust that we have a good sense of what shows are truly worthy.

If you’re ready to explore more of what Hulu offers, now is the time. Let’s get into five Hulu shows you should stream with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Extraordinary'

“Extraordinary” is one of the best Hulu shows that you’re not watching. In this hit series, everyone over the age of 18 gets a superpower, from shapeshifting to flight to channeling the dead. However, protagonist Jen (Máiréad Tyers) hasn’t developed a superpower yet, and she’s already 25 years old. Her flatmates Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Carrie’s boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hasna) try to help her through it as she becomes more resentful and self-absorbed. With the perfect balance between comedy and serious themes such as isolation and insecurity, “Extraordinary” is a really fun show that you will probably watch in a matter of hours.

'Vida'

If you like a bit of drama, then you should add “Vida” to your Hulu watch list. This show focuses on two sisters who move back to their childhood home when grieving the death of their mother. Now living in Boyle Heights, Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) must navigate their changing lives and differences while learning more about who their mother was. “Vida” shows how two distanced sisters deal with such trauma, along with themes of sexuality, gentrification, and the true bond of family.

'Death Note'

For those who want something a little darker, “Death Note” should be your next watch. This show is based on the Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and centers around a high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook. Light Yagami realizes that writing a name in the book will result in that person’s death, and so he makes it his mission to rid the streets of high-profile criminals. What makes this series even more interesting is Ryuk, a demon of death who dropped the notebook in the human world to see what would happen out of boredom.

'Connect'

Delving into something a bit more strange, we have “Connect”, a thriller show based on the webtoon of the same name. This series follows Ha Dong-soo (Jung Hae-In), a man who was kidnapped by organ hunters and had one of his eyes removed. His eye was then transplanted into someone else’s body — and that person happens to be a serial killer. Now, he can see what’s happening through that eye, including the terrifying murders occurring in Seoul. Dong-soo is determined to hunt the killer down using the visions and take back what is rightfully his.

‘Obituary’

Another interesting drama includes “Obituary”, which follows Elvira Clancy (Siobhán Cullen) as she navigates her unfilling but enjoyable job of writing obituaries for the local newspaper. However, an unfortunate incident led to Elvira accidentally killing someone. Wanting more deaths to cover, as well as increased pay for each overnight obituary, Elvira goes on a secret mission to kill more local people who “don’t deserve to live”. This dark comedy is conflicting because you’re following the protagonist through every episode knowing her actions are wrong, but you just can’t help but watch more to see what happens.

