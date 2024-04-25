5 mystery and thriller movies on Prime Video with 95% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

There’s nothing better than grabbing your favorite snack and sitting down to watch a mystery in the evening. This genre, often mixed with thrillers, builds suspense like nothing else. If you enjoy being on the edge of your seat and constantly questioning everything on the screen, then it’s worth checking out what Prime Video has to offer.

Since it's one of the best streaming services , you can find plenty of diverse movies that range from horror comedies to action-packed disaster flicks. However, finding something with a high Rotten Tomatoes score is even better, because then you know it must be good. Of course, a high score doesn’t always mean you’re going to love the movie, but it’s a reliable indication of whether it deserves your time.

Fortunately, we have put together a list of mystery and thriller movies with at least 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. They include the comedic mystery “Knives Out” and the thriller with a touch of horror “The Silence of the Lambs." Now, let’s dive in, shall we?

‘Nightcrawler’

Starting strong, “Nightcrawler” follows Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) who records dangerous crimes and presents the footage to his local television news station for compensation. Determined to get the best shots possible for greater recognition, Louis undertakes unethical filming methods, such as tampering with crime scenes and invading private properties. Gyllenhaal does an excellent job of playing a con man and a sociopath, with his performance keeping you hooked on this thriller every second.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’

Classic mystery and thriller movies deserve to be revisited, and one of those is “The Silence of the Lambs." The story focuses on Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), an FBI agent in training who has been tasked with interviewing a cannibalistic serial killer named Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). The mission is to learn more about another serial killer “Buffalo Bill” who has been kidnapping women, and it’s possible that Lecter could provide some clues and help Starling track down the psychopath. Of course, seeking help from a serial killer is never going to be that straightforward.

'Knives Out'

If you’re into a fun mystery thriller that doesn’t delve into any horror, then “Knives Out” should be your next watch. This comedic movie focuses on Marta (Ana De Armas), a nurse who believes she accidentally murdered wealthy novelist Harlan (Christopher Plummer) by mixing up his medications with a lethal dose of morphine. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) works on this case alongside Marta, who conceals any evidence in hopes of getting through the investigation. But with a murder case, there is always more to the story, and Blanc will stop at nothing to find out the truth.

'Get Out'

Another intense psychological thriller to add to your list is “Get Out”, and trust me, you won’t regret it. Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) travels to New York to meet his girlfriend’s family, but this weekend getaway doesn’t turn out as planned. Chris notices the parents acting strange and making casual racist comments, along with unsettling looks from other family members who won’t talk to him. As Chris spends more time with his girlfriend and her family, he realizes that there is more going on, and he is eventually sucked into something incredibly sinister.

‘Gravity’

“Gravity” takes the thriller genre seriously by keeping you on the edge of your seat throughout the whole movie. It also focuses on the mystery of space and how two astronauts become desperate to return home after their shuttle is destroyed. Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) and Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney) must work together to find a way home after being stranded in space. This movie had my attention the entire way through, as it does a spectacular job of highlighting themes such as hope, spirituality, human evolution, and the determination to survive.

