Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (October 6-12)

Netflix’s top 10 is packed with shows right now, but not everything making the list deserves a spot on your watchlist. If you’re staring at the rankings wondering what’s actually worth your time this week, I’ve picked out three shows that I think are particularly binge-worthy.

There’s a sweeping family drama spanning generations, a murder mystery set in a seemingly quiet Canadian town, and the fantasy adventure “Percy Jackson” that follows a teenager who discovers that the strange things happening around him may be connected to something far bigger. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional drama, a twisty crime mystery or a fun fantasy adventure, these are the three Netflix top 10 shows I’d put at the top of your list this week.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘East of Eden’

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest No. 1 show is “East of Eden,” a seven-part period drama created and written by Zoe Kazan. The series is based on John Steinbeck’s classic 1952 novel, and there’s a fascinating family connection behind this adaptation. Kazan’s grandfather, legendary director Elia Kazan, directed the famous 1955 movie starring James Dean. That film only covered the final part of Steinbeck’s story, while the new series has much more room to explore the novel in full and give its characters more time to develop. And, of course, Florence Pugh is a huge standout.

Set in California in the early 1900s, “East of Eden” follows Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh), a fiercely independent woman whose life becomes intertwined with the Trask family. After crossing paths with brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles Trask (Mike Faist), Cathy becomes caught up in their complicated relationship and eventually builds a life with Adam. As the years pass, the story follows the Trask family across two generations, from Adam and Charles to Adam’s sons, Cal and Aron. Along the way, Cathy’s decisions have lasting consequences for the family.

Stream "East of Eden" on Netflix

‘Murder in a Small Town’

Murder In A Small Town Official Trailer | FOXTV - YouTube Watch On

If you enjoy a good mystery and prefer shows that slowly reveal more with each episode, “Murder in a Small Town” is worth adding to your watchlist this week. This cozy crime drama is based on L.R. Wright’s Edgar Award-winning Karl Alberg mystery novels and has a much more relaxed feel than some of the darker crime shows out there. It’s not particularly graphic or violent, so you can easily settle in with a warm drink and enjoy the mystery without having to sit through anything too gruesome. Even better, Netflix has both seasons available, giving you 18 episodes to binge right now.

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Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) is a former big-city detective who moves to the coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, to become its new police chief. His plans for a quieter life quickly change when a series of murders begins taking place around the community. Karl must investigate each case alongside his small team, while getting to know Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk), a local librarian he meets soon after arriving. As more bodies turn up, Karl draws on his detective experience to identify suspects and uncover the circumstances behind each killing.

Stream "Murder in a Small Town" seasons 1-2 on Netflix

‘Percy Jackson’

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Disney and Netflix recently struck a major licensing deal that has brought a selection of popular Disney+ titles to Netflix for a limited time, including “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” The timing couldn’t be better, with season 3 set to arrive in November. Based on Rick Riordan’s hugely popular book series, the fantasy adventure follows a teenager who discovers that the Greek gods and monsters from mythology are very real. It’s also a much more faithful adaptation of the books than the earlier movies, making the series a great choice for fans who were disappointed by those films.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” centers around 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), a boy who discovers that he is a demigod after being accused of stealing Zeus’ powerful master bolt. With his friends Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) by his side, Percy leaves Camp Half-Blood and sets out across the United States to find the missing weapon before the gods go to war. Along the way, the trio encounters monsters, gods and dangerous obstacles as they race against time to complete their quest.

Stream "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" seasons 1-2 on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "East of Eden" (2026)

2. "A Different World" (2026)

3. "The Great British Baking Show" (2026)

4. "Wonka's the Golden Ticket" (2026)

5. "Murder in a Small Town" (2024)

6. "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" (2026)

7. "The Way Home" (2023)

8. "Lego One Piece" (2026)

9. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (2023)

10. "Doc" (2025)

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