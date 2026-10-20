Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (October 20-26)

Netflix’s top 10 is a handy place to start when you’re looking for your next binge, but with so many shows competing for your attention, it can be tricky to know which ones deserve a spot on your watchlist. That’s where I come in. I’ve picked out three series currently trending on Netflix that are worth setting aside some time for this week, whether you’re in the mood for a chilling mystery, intense political drama or a fascinating real-life story.

First up, a fisherman must protect his family and community when a mysterious sea creature begins terrorizing the area. Elsewhere, a U.S. ambassador is caught in a diplomatic crisis where every decision could have far-reaching consequences, while a four-part documentary explores the extraordinary highs and lows of a boxing champion. There’s plenty to get stuck into, so here are the three Netflix top 10 shows I’d recommend adding to your watchlist first.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Below’

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the most bingeable shows I’ve watched this year has to be “Below,” a sea creature thriller that packs plenty of mystery and suspense into just six episodes. It takes familiar creature feature ideas and gives them a more grounded feel, with family drama and small-town problems playing just as big a role as the monster itself. The isolated maritime setting also adds to the creepy atmosphere, with local folklore and strange events making it difficult to know what’s really lurking beneath the surface. If you’re after a short thriller that keeps you guessing, this is well worth a watch.

Fisherman Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) lives in the small coastal town of Snooks Arm, Newfoundland, where he struggles to keep his family’s livelihood afloat. When his children return home for a long-awaited reunion, an unidentified sea creature begins threatening the community. Calvin joins forces with visiting marine researcher Dr. Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis) to investigate the strange occurrences and stop the creature before more lives are put at risk.

Stream "Below" on Netflix

‘The Diplomat’

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Diplomat” is back with a new season, and if you haven’t caught up with this acclaimed political thriller yet, now’s a great time to start. Created by Debora Cahn, whose previous credits include “The West Wing” and “Homeland,” the series delivers plenty of political conflict without losing its sharp humor. Season 4 also brings some exciting new additions to the cast, including Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Jodie Whittaker, making the latest chapter even more appealing. Our managing editor, Kelly Woo, even said “Netflix’s best drama delivers its best season yet.”

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Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is an experienced American diplomat who unexpectedly becomes the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. As she settles into her new role in London, Kate must navigate an international crisis involving a British vessel while managing complicated relationships with British officials and her own government. Her husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), is a former ambassador with his own political ambitions, making their professional and personal lives increasingly difficult to separate.

Stream "The Diplomat" seasons 1-4 on Netflix

‘Tyson’

TYSON | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re interested in boxing or enjoy a compelling doc, Netflix’s “Tyson” is well worth checking out. This four-part documentary series follows Mike Tyson’s life and career, from his rise to heavyweight champion to the personal struggles and public scandals that shaped his story. Rather than simply celebrating his achievements in the ring, it takes a more honest look at the man behind the headlines, exploring his regrets, challenges and attempts at self-reflection. Netflix has also paired the series with Tyson’s upcoming stand-up special, “Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike.”

Beginning with his difficult childhood in Brooklyn, New York, the series centers around his discovery of boxing and his relationship with trainer Cus D’Amato, who helped him become the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20. Through interviews with Tyson and people from his inner circle, it explores his rise to international fame, turbulent relationships, legal troubles and time in prison. The documentary also covers his later career, including his infamous 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield and his eventual return to boxing.

Stream "Tyson" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Below" (2026)

2. "The Diplomat" (2023)

3. "Love is Blind" (2020)

4. "Instadocs: AI Gone Wild" (2026)

5. "East of Eden" (2026)

6. "Tyson" (2026)

7. "Is It Cake? Halloween" (2025)

8. "Hollywood Arts" (2026)

9. "The Great British Baking Show" (2026)

10. "Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota" (2026)

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