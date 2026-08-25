Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (August 25-31)

Every new week brings a fresh Netflix top 10, reflecting the titles that attracted the most viewers over the weekend, with newer releases often dominating the rankings. That makes the trending list a useful tool when you’re looking for something to watch: if a recent movie or show passed you by, there’s a strong chance you’ll spot it among Netflix’s most popular picks. So, if you’re stuck for something to stream this week, the latest trending list is a great place to start.

Of course, a top 10 ranking doesn’t always make deciding what to watch any simpler, especially when the list can include a few less-than-stellar choices. That’s why I’ve taken a look through the latest rankings and picked out three shows that are worth your time. That includes the final season of a popular action-adventure drama, a seriously intense crime thriller, and a Paramount+ series following the professional lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Outer Banks’

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest No. 1 show is “Outer Banks,” the action-adventure teen drama that recently released its fifth and final season. If you didn’t know, this series includes plenty of elements from “The Goonies,” “The O.C,” and “National Treasure,” but at the heart of the show is its dynamic ensemble, led by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow. Their chemistry has been a major part of the series’ appeal, helping it grow from a teen drama into a huge pop-culture hit.

John B (Chase Stokes) and his close-knit group of friends, known as the Pogues, get caught up in a dangerous treasure hunt on a North Carolina island. After discovering a clue connected to John B’s missing father, the group sets out to uncover the truth behind a legendary shipwreck and the fortune believed to be hidden with it. Their search quickly puts them in the path of wealthy rivals, criminals and other people determined to claim the treasure for themselves.

Stream "Outer Banks" seasons 1-5 on Netflix

‘Blood Sacrifice’

Blood Sacrifice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It’s genuinely refreshing to see a non-English-language show break into the top 10. “Blood Sacrifice” is a Nordic noir crime thriller created and written by George Kay, the British showrunner behind hit thrillers such as “Lupin” and “Hijack.” It also marks his first Swedish-language production. The series is a dark, grounded procedural rooted in traditional Scandinavian crime fiction. With just five episodes, it’s a quick binge that keeps the tension high, focusing on rising stakes and character conflict rather than a sprawling story.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series follows Stockholm detective Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro) after two police officers are brutally murdered. As similar killings begin to emerge, Thomas is determined to identify whoever is behind the attacks before more officers are killed. With few leads to work with, he turns to his estranged father, Alfred (Peter Andersson), a retired police detective with experience that could prove crucial to the investigation. Despite years of resentment between them, the pair are forced to work together as they follow a trail of clues.

Stream "Blood Sacrifice" on Netflix

‘Seal Team’

SEAL Team | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

It’s not uncommon for Paramount’s shows to make their way onto multiple streaming services, and Netflix is the latest platform to welcome a Paramount+ series into its library, with “Seal Team” now landing in the top 10. Created by Benjamin Cavell, the military drama ran for seven seasons, first on CBS before moving to Paramount. The series sets itself apart from traditional episodic procedural TV with its depiction of military tactics, mental health, and the personal cost of serving at the highest level.

Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is the respected leader of Bravo Team, an elite unit of Navy SEALs deployed on covert missions around the world. Alongside his longtime teammate Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr), loyal operator Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) and ambitious SEAL hopeful Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), Jason trains, plans and carries out dangerous operations ranging from hostage rescues to counterterrorism missions. The team can be called into action at a moment’s notice, taking on assignments in locations including Syria, Africa and Afghanistan.

Stream "Seal Team" seasons 1-7 on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Outer Banks" (2020)

2. "Blood Sacrifice" (2026)

3. "Talamasca: The Secret Order" (2025)

4. "Tires" (2024)

5. "Love Is Blind: UK" (2024)

6. "Salish & Jordan Matter" (2026)

7. "My Life with the Walter Boys" (2023)

8. "Seal Team" (2017)

9. "My Brilliant Career" (2026)

10. "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" (2026)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.