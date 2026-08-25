Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (August 25-31)
These shows are ruling Netflix
Every new week brings a fresh Netflix top 10, reflecting the titles that attracted the most viewers over the weekend, with newer releases often dominating the rankings. That makes the trending list a useful tool when you’re looking for something to watch: if a recent movie or show passed you by, there’s a strong chance you’ll spot it among Netflix’s most popular picks. So, if you’re stuck for something to stream this week, the latest trending list is a great place to start.
Of course, a top 10 ranking doesn’t always make deciding what to watch any simpler, especially when the list can include a few less-than-stellar choices. That’s why I’ve taken a look through the latest rankings and picked out three shows that are worth your time. That includes the final season of a popular action-adventure drama, a seriously intense crime thriller, and a Paramount+ series following the professional lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit.
Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
Best shows in the Netflix top 10
‘Outer Banks’
Netflix’s latest No. 1 show is “Outer Banks,” the action-adventure teen drama that recently released its fifth and final season. If you didn’t know, this series includes plenty of elements from “The Goonies,” “The O.C,” and “National Treasure,” but at the heart of the show is its dynamic ensemble, led by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow. Their chemistry has been a major part of the series’ appeal, helping it grow from a teen drama into a huge pop-culture hit.
John B (Chase Stokes) and his close-knit group of friends, known as the Pogues, get caught up in a dangerous treasure hunt on a North Carolina island. After discovering a clue connected to John B’s missing father, the group sets out to uncover the truth behind a legendary shipwreck and the fortune believed to be hidden with it. Their search quickly puts them in the path of wealthy rivals, criminals and other people determined to claim the treasure for themselves.
Stream "Outer Banks" seasons 1-5 on Netflix
‘Blood Sacrifice’
It’s genuinely refreshing to see a non-English-language show break into the top 10. “Blood Sacrifice” is a Nordic noir crime thriller created and written by George Kay, the British showrunner behind hit thrillers such as “Lupin” and “Hijack.” It also marks his first Swedish-language production. The series is a dark, grounded procedural rooted in traditional Scandinavian crime fiction. With just five episodes, it’s a quick binge that keeps the tension high, focusing on rising stakes and character conflict rather than a sprawling story.
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The series follows Stockholm detective Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro) after two police officers are brutally murdered. As similar killings begin to emerge, Thomas is determined to identify whoever is behind the attacks before more officers are killed. With few leads to work with, he turns to his estranged father, Alfred (Peter Andersson), a retired police detective with experience that could prove crucial to the investigation. Despite years of resentment between them, the pair are forced to work together as they follow a trail of clues.
Stream "Blood Sacrifice" on Netflix
‘Seal Team’
It’s not uncommon for Paramount’s shows to make their way onto multiple streaming services, and Netflix is the latest platform to welcome a Paramount+ series into its library, with “Seal Team” now landing in the top 10. Created by Benjamin Cavell, the military drama ran for seven seasons, first on CBS before moving to Paramount. The series sets itself apart from traditional episodic procedural TV with its depiction of military tactics, mental health, and the personal cost of serving at the highest level.
Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is the respected leader of Bravo Team, an elite unit of Navy SEALs deployed on covert missions around the world. Alongside his longtime teammate Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr), loyal operator Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) and ambitious SEAL hopeful Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), Jason trains, plans and carries out dangerous operations ranging from hostage rescues to counterterrorism missions. The team can be called into action at a moment’s notice, taking on assignments in locations including Syria, Africa and Afghanistan.
Stream "Seal Team" seasons 1-7 on Netflix
Netflix top 10 shows right now
1. "Outer Banks" (2020)
2. "Blood Sacrifice" (2026)
3. "Talamasca: The Secret Order" (2025)
4. "Tires" (2024)
5. "Love Is Blind: UK" (2024)
6. "Salish & Jordan Matter" (2026)
7. "My Life with the Walter Boys" (2023)
8. "Seal Team" (2017)
9. "My Brilliant Career" (2026)
10. "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" (2026)
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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