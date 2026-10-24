Netflix likes to shout about all the movies added to its library every month, but it’s not quite as vocal about all the movies removed to make way for the new arrivals. So while the first of a new month sees dozens of fresh additions, it’s also a day when old favorites wave goodbye.

On November 1, 2026, Netflix is set to remove more than 50 movies from its library. This typically happens because licensing deals expire, and it is part of the library churn you’ll find on all streaming services. However, you’ve still got time remaining to watch some of these movies before they’re gone from Netflix (and likely pop up on a rival platform).

52 movies is a lot to sort through, so I’ve done the hard work for you by combing through the list and picking out five you need to watch before it’s too late. But if you want to make your own picks, then I’ve also included the full list of movies being removed from Netflix below.

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5 top Netflix movies to watch before Nov. 1

‘Fast Five’ (2011)

Fast Five - Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Netflix recently added “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Yet, in a confusing turn of events, just a couple of weeks later, the streamer is set to remove the seven previous installments. So, if you want to marathon the majority of the franchise (“F9” and “Fast X” are on Peacock), then you’ve got a very limited window. You’ll need to be fast to binge this action blockbuster series while you still can.

Don’t have time to marathon seven movies of very varying quality? Then “Fast Five” is my pick of the bunch, and I’m not alone in this opinion; the 2011 effort, which shifted the series away from its racing roots and into the all-action territory where it exists today, regularly tops “Fast and Furious” ranking lists. It sees Dom (Vin Diesel) assemble a crew for a daring heist to steal $100 million from a corrupt Brazilian businessman. Naturally, very fast cars are involved in the plan.

Watch "Fast Five" on Netflix until November 1

‘Nightcrawler’ (2014)

Nightcrawler TRAILER 1 (2014) - Jake Gyllenhaal Crime Drama HD - YouTube Watch On

In “Nightcrawler,” Jake Gyllenhaal delivers one of the greatest on-screen performances of the 21st century. And that’s no hyperbole. The fact he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar that year is regularly cited as one of the biggest snubs in movie history. It’s a psychological thriller with a satirical edge, which has only become more relevant over time. The movie holds up a mirror to our society’s thirst for salacious and grisly details. This can be seen today in the popularity of genres like true crime. “Nightcrawler” is enthralling and thought-provoking.

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Lou Bloom (Gyllenhaal) is a petty thief who turns to freelance photojournalism to make a quick buck. His method for raking in the money is quite simple, but extremely morally questionable. He arrives on the scene of recent violent crimes or tragic accidents, records footage of the aftermath, and then sells it to a local news network. The more disturbing the footage, the higher the price his customers will pay. As Lou strives for increasingly macabre videos, he crosses ethical lines, but in his eyes, he’s just giving the public what it wants.

Watch "Nightcrawler" on Netflix until November 1

‘Speed’ (1994)

Speed (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Keanu Reeves shines in this high-octane ‘90s action-thriller that more than lives up to its name. Reeves features alongside Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper, the latter in a very memorable villainous role. Once “Speed” gets moving, this exhilarating flick doesn’t pause to catch its breath for even a moment. It’s not just narratively engaging; it’s quite the technical feat as well, and even won Best Sound at the 67th Academy Awards. "Speed" is a certified ‘90s classic for a reason.

Jack Traven (Reeves) is an LA cop who successfully prevents a criminal (Hopper) from bombing an elevator, saving the lives of 13 people. However, the bomber isn’t finished with his plotting, and next targets a city bus. Planting a new explosive device, he informs Jack that if the bus drops below 50 mph, it will detonate. Now Jack has to defuse the situation in the middle of rush hour with the help of a particularly plucky passenger, Annie (Bullock).

Watch "Speed" on Netflix until November 1

‘Selma’ (2014)

Selma Movie - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Selma” is a powerhouse. A movie that will move you deeply. Perhaps not as instantly entertaining as my other picks, but it’s the most vital watch among them all, and it’s not even a close race. Directed by Ava DuVernay, this acclaimed 2014 movie is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches, a key event in the civil rights movement that played a significant role in the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

David Oyelowo plays Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a multi-award-nominated performance. Beginning in 1964, the movie builds to the marches from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital, Montgomery, the following year. The goal of these peaceful protests was to compel President Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) to sign the Voting Rights Act. Along the way, King and his companions faced intimidation and violence. The movie uses a powerful moment in recent history to look at how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go in the battle for equality.

Watch "Selma" on Netflix until November 1

‘The Warriors’ (1979)

The Warriors Original Trailer (Walter Hill, 1979) - YouTube Watch On

“The Warriors” was not warmly received upon its release in the late 1970s, attacked in some circles for what was seen as the glorification of gang violence and an appeal to troubling machismo (I suppose we’d call that “toxic masculinity” in the 2020s). Over the years, it underwent critical reevaluation and is now considered a real cult classic. It might center on the gangs of New York City, but it’s really a story of brotherhood and fighting for the friends by your side.

During a meeting of New York’s street gangs, the leader of the most powerful group, the Gramercy Riffs, is shot dead. In the ensuing chaos, members of The Warriors, a gang from Coney Island, are falsely accused, making them the target of pretty much the city’s entire criminal population. And in this version of NYC, the gangs outnumber the cops by a factor of 3 to 1. What follows is a desperate battle for survival as The Warriors attempt to make it back to their own turf.

Watch "The Warriors" on Netflix until November 1

Every movie being removed from Netflix

On November 1, 2026, Netflix is set to remove 52 movies from its library (per What's on Netflix). The movies removed are subject to change.

"About Last Night…" (1986)

"13 Going on 30" (2004)

"2 Fast 2 Furious" (2003)

"42: The True Story of an American Legend" (2013)

"A Private War" (2018)

"A Very Vintage Christmas" (2019)

"American Sniper" (2014)

"Angels & Demons" (2009)

"Black Adam" (2022)

"Bride of Chucky" (1998)

"Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story" (2025)

"Catch & Release" (2006)

"Child’s Play 2" (1990)

"Child’s Play 3" (1991)

"Cult of Chucky" (2017)

"Curse of Chucky" (2013)

"Eat Pray Love" (2010)

"Fast & Furious" (2009)

"Fast & Furious 6" (2013)

"Fast Five" (2011)

"Furious 7" (2015)

"Happy Death Day 2U" (2019)

"Hitch" (2005)

"Holmes & Watson" (2018)

"Jumanji" (1995)

"Jumping the Broom" (2011)

"La Bamba" (1987)

"Merry Liddle Christmas" (2019)

"Minions" (2015)

"Moonage Daydream" (2022)

"Mother’s Day" (2016)

"Nightcrawler" (2014)

"Pompeii" (2014)

"Seed of Chucky" (2004)

"Selma" (2014)

"Smallfoot" (2018)

"Speed" (1994)

"Speed 2: Cruise Control" (1997)

"Spy Game" (2001)

"Starship Troopers" (2015)

"Steel Magnolias" (1989)

"Striking Distance" (1993)

"The Fast and the Furious" (2001)

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006)

"The Grey" (2011)

"The Night Before" (2015)

"The Paper Tigers" (2021)

"The Seduction of Joe Tynan" (1979)

"The Warriors" (1979)

"The Whole Ten Yards" (2004)

"Under the Skin" (2013)

"Wendy Williams: The Movie" (2021)

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