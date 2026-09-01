Netflix just added 41 new movies and shows — here are the 5 you need to stream right now

Netflix just added 41 new movies and shows to kick off September 2026. The first day of the month is typically a big one for the streaming service. It's when Netflix adds most of the classic library titles (aka non-originals) to its catalogue. This month was no exception.

However, 41 new films and series are a lot to sort through in a single day. So I wouldn't blame you if you didn't know where to start. Lucky for you, I've already looked through everything new on Netflix in September, and I have five movies and shows worth adding to your watchlist today.

First up, I'm going with a trio of excellent movies. "Alien" is a film that needs no introduction, but is a must-watch whether you've seen it or not. Same goes for "Jaws," Stephen Spielberg's shark thriller masterpiece. But Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread" probably isn't too far behind these in the ranking of great films, and Daniel Day-Lewis's performance was rightfully Oscar-nominated.

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But it's not just older movies being added today. "Jared Fried: The Family Plan" is a brand-new comedy special for those in need of a laugh. For those who prefer something more scandalous, "Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly" is a new Netflix documentary that dives into one of the most controversial performances in Summer Olympics history.

So let's dive into the five newly added to Netflix movies and shows that you need to be streaming right now.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix.

5 Netflix movies to stream right now

'Alien' (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi horror movie

What it's about: Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the crew of the Nostromo are headed back to Earth after decades in space. But before they can get there, they come across a derelict spaceship with a very deadly cargo.

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Why you should watch it: "Alien" has a reputation for being an action movie franchise thanks to its sequel "Aliens" and the "Alien vs. Predator" crossover films. But those who have seen the original know this is a pure horror film. Nobody can hear you scream in space, but they'll definitely hear you scream from the couch during this movie's jump scares.

Stream "Alien" on Netflix now

'Jaws' (1975)

JAWS | 50th Anniversary Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Thriller movie

What's it about? "Jaws" is set in the small New England beach town of Amity Island. But this small town has a big problem: a massive shark is killing the beachgoers. To get to the bottom of these killings, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) teams up with an unlikely pairing of marine biologist Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled seaman Quint (Robert Shaw). But they may be no match for this behemoth with razor-sharp teeth.

Why you should watch it: "Jaws" might not be quite as scary as "Alien," but it's just as much a masterpiece. It also similarly toys with you for most of the movie before finally revealing its monster. If you've never seen it before, watch it right now. If you have, go watch it anyway.

Stream "Jaws" on Netflix now

'Phantom Thread' (2017)

PHANTOM THREAD - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters Christmas - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological period drama movie

What it's about: Set in 1950s England, "Phantom Thread" centers around Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis). An eccentric fashion designer, he strikes up an unlikely courtship one day with Alma (Vicky Krieps), a waitress he meets at a restaurant. This new love quickly devolves into a toxic relationship, though, in more ways than one.

Why you should watch it: Where this ranks in the pantheon of Paul Thomas Anderson's films is a matter of debate. But what isn't debatable is how incredible Daniel Day-Lewis's transformation is. Don't go into this expecting "One Battle After Another," but do go into it expecting another great PTA movie.

Stream "Phantom Thread" on Netflix now

'Jared Freid: The Family Plan'

Jared Freid: The Family Plan (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: Jared Freid is a multi-hyphenate: comedian, television host and podcaster. Today, he's back on Netflix with his second special for the streaming service. In "Jared Freid: The Family Plan," expect topics that are family-oriented, even if they're not always family-friendly.

Why you should watch it: I'm not familiar with Freid, but I loved this. It's filmed like a gripping documentary expose, cutting between sit-down testimonials and clips of Fried's stand-up filmed in front of an audience. Check this out if you're looking for a laugh today.

Stream "Jared Freid: The Family Plan" on Netflix now

'Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly' (2026)

Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary movie

What's it about: Before Aug. 9, 2024, Dr. Rachel Gunn, aka "Raygun," was, to most people, an academic. Or, more likely, a person you had never heard of before. But after her performance in the Breaking competition at the Paris Summer Olympics, the entire world knew who she was: the worst competitor in the history of the event.

Why you should watch it: Raygun's story is complicated. On the one hand, she was qualified to participate. She won the Oceania Breaking Championships in 2023. But her performance in Paris was so bizarre that it led to outrage from some at her perceived mockery of breaking to outright conspiracy theories (quickly debunked) from others about her husband manipulating her selection into the Olympic Games. This documentary features both Raygun and her husband, so if you want the full story, this is going to be a must-watch.

Stream "Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly" on Netflix now

Everything coming to Netflix on September 1

Here's the full list of all 41 movies that arrived on Netflix to start this month:

"17 Again"

"About Time"

"Alien"

"Aliens"

"Antz"

"Battleship"

"Big Daddy"

"The Blues Brothers"

"The Boy Next Door"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"Cruel Intentions"

"Dragnet"

"The Flintstones"

"Gothika"

"Greta"

"Heartland" season 19

"Jared Freid: The Family Plan"

"Jarhead"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"Kick-Ass 2"

"Knocked Up"

"Liar Liar"

"Neighbors"

"Phantom Thread"

"Ready or Not"

"Resident Evil: Afterlife"

"Resident Evil: Extinction"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"The Rite"

"Scarface"

"Shark Tale"

"Sleepless in Seattle"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"T2 Trainspotting"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

"Uncle Buck"

"Unfriended"

"Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly"

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