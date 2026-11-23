As a personal trainer, I plan my sessions the same way every time: a mobility-focused warm-up, the session plan itself, then a cool-down full of deep holds and static stretches.

The idea is to prepare your joints and muscles for movement and encourage blood flow around the body, which you won't really do by folding over your legs to stretch your hamstrings.

Building flexible muscles and mobile joints isn't just about sitting cross-legged or touching your toes; it's about combining strength, balance, control and stability, and increasing range of motion.

The next time you warm up before a run, try these three dynamic exercises instead. Below, I show you how to do them and why.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, or you're currently pregnant or postnatal, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

Watch: Dynamic exercises to warm up your hamstrings

The routine: 50 seconds on, 10 seconds off, 3 rounds. Add or reduce the number of rounds if you prefer.

Crab walks : Banded walks work the hips, glutes and legs using lateral movement, which is great for targeting muscles you won't use as much in your sagittal plane (moving forward and backward). The more muscles you target, the more balanced and robust your body can become. I recommend wrapping a loop band above your knees or ankles to make this move harder; the thicker the band, the more challenging crab walks become.

: Banded walks work the hips, glutes and legs using lateral movement, which is great for targeting muscles you won't use as much in your sagittal plane (moving forward and backward). The more muscles you target, the more balanced and robust your body can become. I recommend wrapping a loop band above your knees or ankles to make this move harder; the thicker the band, the more challenging crab walks become. How: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees and sit your hips back into a half squat. Keeping your toes pointed forward, step to your left, then allow your right foot to follow, maintaining the hip-width distance between both feet. Continue to one side, then move in the other direction.

Cossack squats : Cossack squats again work on side-to-side motion, but this time, your foot position will be much wider than shoulder-width and you'll lower into a deep lunge on one side. This stretches the inner thighs, works the outer glutes and increases hamstring flexibility and lower-body joint mobility.

: Cossack squats again work on side-to-side motion, but this time, your foot position will be much wider than shoulder-width and you'll lower into a deep lunge on one side. This stretches the inner thighs, works the outer glutes and increases hamstring flexibility and lower-body joint mobility. How: Stand with your feet wide, chest up and back straight. Bend your left knee and sit your hips back into a deep lunge on your left side. Avoid rounding your back or dropping your chest. Pause and try to keep the weight in your left heel. Slowly rotate your right toes to point toward the ceiling and rest on your right heel. Drive up through your left leg to stand, then repeat on your right side.

Plank x downward dog: The plank strengthens your core, but it also works muscles you might not realize, such as your shoulders, arms, wrists, chest, glutes, hips, quads and hamstrings. Many muscle groups are active to help you hold the position without your hips sagging. Then, scoop your hips up and back into downward dog, where you can hold the position or add some pedals with your heels.

The plank strengthens your core, but it also works muscles you might not realize, such as your shoulders, arms, wrists, chest, glutes, hips, quads and hamstrings. Many muscle groups are active to help you hold the position without your hips sagging. Then, scoop your hips up and back into downward dog, where you can hold the position or add some pedals with your heels. How: Start in a high plank with your toes tucked and shoulders stacked over your wrists. Brace your stomach and align your butt with your shoulders. Lift your hips up and back into a downward dog, drawing your heels down with a soft knee bend. Press out of your shoulders to avoid joint pain. Tap one hand to the opposite foot, then repeat on the other side. Return to plank.

What are the benefits?

If you run often or you watch a lot of soccer, you know how nasty a hamstring injury can be, and how long it takes to recover. It can come out of nowhere, too, sending you into a slow, painful hobble. We want to avoid that by warming these tender muscle groups properly before a workout, and to do that, I encourage you to add gentle motion to your warm-ups.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Really, these three moves target more than just your hamstrings, but I highly recommend them as part of a wider routine or as a standalone session. If you have very tight muscles, a soft knee bend will help in downward dog, and during the Cossack squat, reducing your squat depth will be helpful.

Keeping active and moving around often will also move blood around the body, delivering more oxygen to the working muscle groups. Equally, staying on your feet longer means activating your calves, which are known as the second heart, as contracting the calf muscles pumps deoxygenated blood back toward the heart.

The moral of the story? Walk (and practice mobility) before you run.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.