Surfshark is already our top-rated cheap VPN, and its mid-tier One plan builds on that with a whole host of extra tools, making it one of the most well-rounded internet security packages around. With it, you get a full Avira-backed antivirus, scam protection for your texts, emails, and browsing, data breach alerts, and burner identities – all under one roof.

This Black Friday, it's cheaper than I've ever seen it! Surfshark One is now just $2.29 per month ($61.83 upfront) on a two-year plan, with three extra months thrown in for free, bringing your total protection to 27 months.

That's cheaper than what the entry-level Starter plan costs year-round. Just don't sit on this one for too long. Black Friday is officially here, and while this is one of the best Black Friday VPN deals I've seen all season, it's running out of time fast.

Surfshark One | 2 Years + 3 months FREE

Was: $2.79 per month

Now: $2.29 per month

Surfshark One packs a host of extra cybersecurity tools – and this deal makes it cheaper than Surfshark's entry-level plan usually costs. It's the best bang-for-buck VPN deal around, but not for much longer. What you'll get: 🛡️ Full VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections

🔒 Avira-backed antivirus

🔍 Private search and data breach alerts

📋 30-day money-back guarantee A 24-month plan costs $2.29 per month ($61.83 upfront pre-tax) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN – but it doesn’t feel cheap at all

Its super-low price isn't the only reason I recommend Surfshark to almost everyone on a budget. It's also one of the best VPNs, period, and despite the low price, it doesn't compromise on anything that really matters. It has slick, user-friendly apps on all popular platforms, plus it's one of the fastest VPNs around, topping 1,000 Mbps in our latest tests – that's 40 times what you need to stream in 4K.

Privacy is just as impressive. Surfshark's strict no-logs policy has been independently audited twice, most recently in 2025, and its reliable kill switch is backed up by Everlink, which reroutes you to a new server without dropping your connection. You also get post-quantum encryption, RAM-only servers, MultiHop (its take on Double VPN), and VPN obfuscation through Camouflage Mode.

The Starter plan – also currently on discount, at $1.99 per month – already includes CleanWeb, Surfshark's ad and tracker blocker, and Alternative ID, which spins up a realistic fake identity for those one-off sign-ups. But the One plan then stacks extra layers of protection on top.

Its Avira-powered antivirus checks apps and files in real time and stops apps from sneakily accessing your webcam. Surfshark Alert flags you if your email, credit card, or ID details turn up in a data breach, while Scam Protection weeds out fraudulent texts, uses AI to spot phishing emails, and blocks dodgy websites before they can do any harm.

Surfshark is also a great buy this discount season if you want to share the love of holiday binging across the whole family. While most VPNs – including NordVPN and Proton VPN – cap out at 10 devices, Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections. It's great for streaming, too, sitting just behind Norton VPN and NordVPN in our best streaming VPN rankings.

TL;DR? The best cheap VPN has just got even cheaper, and you'll be hard-pressed to find better bang for your buck anywhere this Black Friday. At just $2.29 per month for 27 months of Surfshark One, this deal won't be around much longer, so grab it while you can. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.