Netflix just confirmed ‘Heartstopper’ will get a movie instead of season 4 — here's what we know

“Heartstopper,” Netflix’s beloved coming-of-age show, has built a loyal following since its debut and remains one of the streamer’s standout teen dramas.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more since season 3 aired in 2024, but in a surprising twist, Netflix has confirmed that instead of a fourth season, the show will return for one final feature movie.

This announcement comes on the third anniversary of the release of “Heartstopper” season 1, and while viewers may have hoped for another season, the upcoming movie will bring the story to a close. The narrative will be based on Volume Six, the final unreleased book in Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series.

“Heartstopper” follows Charlie (Joe Locke), a shy and thoughtful student, who forms an unexpected friendship and eventual romance with popular rugby player Nick (Kit Connor). As their bond deepens, they must navigate school life, relationships, and the challenges of young love.

The show holds strong importance for many viewers, especially for its thoughtful LGBTQ+ representation and sensitive handling of topics like mental health.

So, here’s what we know about the “Heartstopper” movie right now and what you can expect from the finale.

What do we know about the ‘Heartstopper’ movie?

Since a “Heartstopper” movie has only just been confirmed, we don’t have many details right now. However, Netflix did provide a synopsis in the press release, which reads:

“Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Some viewers may be disappointed that season 4 isn’t happening, but it seems like the creators want to keep things short and sweet. And a movie seems like a fitting end to such a tender and important love story.

Season 3 ended with Charlie, having confronted his struggles with anorexia nervosa and obsessive-compulsive disorder, returning home after a period in a mental health clinic.

His journey toward recovery is marked by increased self-confidence and a renewed sense of independence. Nick, meanwhile, goes on a university road trip with friends, exploring future possibilities while grappling with the idea of forging an identity separate from his relationship with Charlie.

With a new creative direction, the movie will be directed by Wash Westmoreland, with stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play Nick and Charlie, joining as executive producers.

Production is slated to begin in summer 2025, so it’s likely the movie will land on Netflix around this time next year.

Based on the premise, it looks like the movie could offer a heartfelt and emotional conclusion to the story that’s meant a lot to many. Fans will likely be excited for one more chance to spend time with Nick, Charlie, and the rest of the “Heartstopper” crew.

Oseman said in a statement: “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

In the meantime, stream the first three seasons of “Heartstopper” on Netflix.