3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including Steven Spielberg’s game-changing blockbuster masterpiece (Sept. 3-9)

Netflix’s library just got a major boost thanks to the streaming service’s monthly drop at the start of a new month. In September 2026, that includes dozens of movies, and I’ve combed through the recent arrivals to find a trio of worthwhile thrillers for you to watch this week.

This week in particular is all about the classics, as Netflix is now the streaming home of some legendary films, including Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” and an epic crime drama that is the perfect mood-setter if you’re anticipating the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in November.

If you don’t want to spend your week scrolling through streaming service libraries, I’ve picked out the thriller highlights down below. These are the best new to Netflix thriller movies now.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Jaws’ (1975)

JAWS | 50th Anniversary Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’s no exaggeration to say that “Jaws” changed the landscape of cinema. This ‘70s thriller from director Steven Spielberg is the prototypical “blockbuster” due to its popularity, which led people to literally line up around the block just to score a ticket (I guess “the ticket wars” aren’t just a modern phenomenon). It celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and in all those decades, its popularity, appeal and influence haven’t waned at all.

Set in the New England town of Amity Island, the annual Fourth of July festivities are nearing, with tourists flooding the picturesque location. However, all is not well on the beaches of Amity Island as there’s a great white shark in the water. With the mayor (Murray Hamilton) refusing to close the tourist-packed beaches, a trio (Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss) take to the seas to hunt down the man-eating shark.

Watch "Jaws" on Netflix now

‘Cruel Intentions’ (1999)

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Official Trailer - Back in Theaters for the 20th Anniversary - YouTube Watch On

A lot of time and money have been spent trying to recapture the magic of “Cruel Intentions.” There’s a sequel and a prequel film, a TV series, and even an Off-Broadway musical. None have been able to replicate the same late-’90s kitsch that made this teen romantic-thriller such a cult classic. But then again, when you have Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon at their peak, that’s a hard concoction to replicate.

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The movie centers on a bet between step-siblings Kathryn (Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe), two ultra-wealthy teens running amok in New York’s upper social circles. Sebastian agrees to a wager with Kathryn that he can seduce the headmaster’s puritanical daughter, Annette (Witherspoon), with his treasured Jaguar XK140 as the prize. But Annette’s honest nature soon wins the playboy’s heart, complicating matters. Darkly comedic and packed with sordid melodrama (some of which hasn’t aged very well), “Cruel Intentions” is a wicked good time.

Watch "Cruel Intentions" on Netflix now

‘Scarface’ (1983)

Scarface (1983) Blu-Ray Release Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

I have an inkling that many Netflix subscribers will be in the mood to watch “Scarface” in the weeks ahead. The big red streamer recently premiered a special GTA 6 presentation, and thanks to the game’s Vice City setting (a stand-in for Miami), anybody feeling the GTA hype will swarm to “Scarface,” which chronicles an epic crime saga in the sun-soaked Florida metropolis. Starring Al Pacino, it remains a truly iconic crime-thriller.

Directed by Brian De Palma, “Scarface” opens with Cuban immigrant Tony Montana (Pacino) arriving in Miami alongside his friend, Manny (Steven Bauer). Looking to carve out his own slice of the American dream, Tony begins to build a large drug empire. But as his power increases, so does his list of enemies. As he becomes increasingly paranoid and consumed by ego, Tony’s downfall could prove to be even swifter than his rapid rise.

Watch "Scarface" on Netflix now

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