3 new to Netflix thriller movies to stream this week — including a deliciously dark flick with a shocking twist (Oct. 22-28)

Gather around, thriller movie fans; I've combed through the recent additions to Netflix's movie library to find you three great picks packed with action, suspense, tension, and even a shocking twist or two.

Netflix's October 2026 slate has been a little light on thrillers in general, but a strong handful were added to the library at the start of the month. Those include a psychological trip from M. Night Shyamalan, a culture chiller with Anya Taylor-Joy, and an action movie where Denzel Washington once again proves he's the coolest actor in Hollywood.

So, these are the new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week, and if you want even more recommendations, I've also got a guide to the latest thriller movies added to Prime Video this week.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Split’ (2016)

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To my surprise, “Split” has been back in the headlines this week after James McAvoy revealed it’s one of the few movies from which he receives consistent residuals. But I reckon an actor's pay probably isn’t your first concern when picking a Netflix movie to watch. Fortunately, that topical tidbit aside, “Split” is a chilling psychological thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan, one in which McAvoy really earned his money with a memorable performance.

Also featuring a young Anya Taylor-Joy, who will next be seen on the big screen in the hotly anticipated “Dune: Part 3,” the thriller opens with a trio of teenage girls being kidnapped and trapped in an underground lair belonging to Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy), or is that Dennis? Or Patricia? Or Barry? See, Kevin suffers from a personality disorder in which 23 identities exist in his head, and the 24th, and most dangerous, is about to be unleashed...

Watch "Split" on Netflix now

‘The Menu’ (2022)

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Speaking of Anya Taylor-Joy, she also leads “The Menu,” a dark thriller set in the world of ultra-fine dining. Joy is great as the reluctant date of a food snob (played by Nicholas Hoult) who brings her to one of the world’s most exclusive restaurants, operated by exacting head chef Julian Slowik (a wonderful Ralph Fiennes). Weird in all the right ways, and with several excellent twists, “The Menu” is a multi-course meal of a movie you won’t soon forget.

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Margot (Taylor-Joy) finds herself in a swanky restaurant located on a secluded island, but there’s more to fear here than just pretentious micro-courses or an overpriced wine list. Over the course of the evening, sinister truths are revealed, and Julian’s grand plan comes to light before dessert is served. “The Menu” hooks you quickly, wasting no time getting into the first course, and keeps you guessing throughout. Just be aware that the out-of-left-field ending has proved divisive.

Watch "The Menu" on Netflix now

‘The Equalizer’ (2014)

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Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer” is more proof that the acclaimed actor is one of Hollywood’s very best. With a lesser lead, this action-thriller series could have been rather shlocky, but with Denzel playing protagonist Robert McCall, a former Marine turned protector of the innocent, it’s a total blast. Netflix has only added the first “Equalizer” movie this month, but if you enjoy it, then I encourage you to seek out the two equally action-packed sequels.

Retired from active service, “The Equalizer” begins with McCall working at a home big-box improvement store. But when he befriends a teenage girl who is being forced into sex work by the Russian mafia, it’s an injustice he cannot sit by and watch. So, McCall takes matters into his own hands and wages war against the mob.

If you want more Washington, check out my colleague Malcolm McMillan’s “Denzel Watchaton” series, where he’s been watching Denzel Washington’s entire filmography throughout 2026.

Watch "The Equalizer" on Netflix now

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