3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including a legendary crime epic with Al Pacino at his peak (Sept. 10-16)

Every week, I comb through the latest movies added to Netflix to pick out the thrillers worthy of your watchlist. The genre is persistently popular with streaming viewers, and as a huge thriller fan myself, I’m always on the hunt for movies full of tension, suspense, and unexpected twists.

Fair warning, my picks this week definitely have a bit of a horror focus, but the two genres are often interlinked, and even if you’re not a huge fan of scary movies, I think you’ll enjoy my selections. Just so long as you can handle a few jump scares here and there. But if you’re a scared cat (no shame), how about a crime epic that is an undeniable classic?

These are the three new to Netflix thriller movies you need to consider streaming this week. Each is a compelling watch that will have you glued to the television screen and not checking your phone.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Smile 2’ (2024)

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

“Smile 2” might be more accurately classified as a horror, but it packs a real psychological punch. So long as you can handle a few jump scares, its exploration of a descent into madness will appeal to fans of dark thrillers. It also boasts a spotlight-stealing performance from Naomi Scott that will delight anybody impressed by Inde Navarrette's turn in “Obsession” earlier this year. Scott gives an equally committed and memorable performance.

Set a few days after the original (but don’t worry, “Smile 2” is mostly standalone), Skye Riley (Scott) is a pop star about to make a comeback after controversy derailed her career. Preparing for a world tour, she experiences increasingly disturbing and terrifying events after encountering a sinister curse. As her life spirals out of control, Skye resorts to extreme measures to rid herself of the evil entity stalking her.

Watch "Smile 2" on Netflix now

‘Ready or Not’ (2019)

READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” landed in theaters earlier this year, but the original remains the stronger of the two. This wickedly sinister horror-thriller sees a new bride forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek. It’s also another pick on this list with a strong female lead. This time in the form of Samara Weaving, who has recently been confirmed as Emma Frost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “X-Men” reboot. I think she’ll nail it!

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In “Ready or Not,” Grace (Weaving) learns that after marrying into the wealthy Le Domas family, she must play a game on her wedding night per their tradition. It’s a strange request, but it seems harmless until she pulls the “Hide-and-Seek” card and discovers that her new in-laws are going to hunt her down for real, believing she must be sacrificed to appease an evil being known as Le Bail. To survive, Grace must stay hidden until dawn.

Watch "Ready or Not" on Netflix now

‘Scarface’ (1983)

Scarface (1983) Blu-Ray Release Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

“Scarface” might be more than 40 years old, but I suspect it’s going to have a resurgence of attention in the weeks ahead because of Grand Theft Auto VI. The hugely anticipated game is set in Vice City, which is the franchise’s stand-in for Miami. The location was last seen in 2002’s GTA: Vice City, which is overflowing with nods to “Scarface,” so I expect anybody eagerly awaiting GTA 6 will want to watch this classic to get in the mood.

Directed by Brian De Palma, “Scarface” centers on Cuban immigrant Tony Montana (Pacino) who arrives in ‘80s Miami alongside his friend, Manny (Steven Bauer). Looking to score his slice of the American dream, Tony begins building a criminal empire. But as his power increases, so does his list of enemies. As he becomes increasingly paranoid and unpredictable, Tony’s inevitable downfall could be even swifter than his rapid rise.

Watch "Scarface" on Netflix now

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