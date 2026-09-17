3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including one of the most iconic Spielberg movies ever made (Sept. 17-23)

Netflix subscribers on the hunt for thrillers this week have come to the right place. I’ve combed through the streaming service’s September 2026 slate and picked out a trio of picks to add to your watch list this week.

My selections this week are quite diverse. There’s a legendary Steven Spielberg movie often cited as one of the best films ever made. Then there’s also a “so bad it’s good” psychological ride starring Jennifer Lopez, which is very much for those morbidly curious. Or how about a more recent thriller release holding a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes?

Whatever your preference, I suspect one of these will appeal to your tastes, so here are three Netflix thriller movies to stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Jaws’ (1975)

JAWS | 50th Anniversary Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There isn’t much I can say about “Jaws” that hasn’t been said before. This Steven Spielberg masterpiece is one of the most iconic and influential movies of all time. It changed the cinematic landscape, ushering in the “blockbuster era,” and inspiring whole generations of filmmakers. But for all the talk of its multi-decade impact, it should never be forgotten that the movie itself is just utterly brilliant. It’s tightly edited, masterfully written and so darn thrilling.

Set in the (fictional) New England town of Amity Island, the annual Fourth of July festivities are nearing, with tourists flooding its many golden beaches. However, all is not well on the shores of Amity Island as there’s a great white shark in the water. With the mayor (Murray Hamilton) refusing to close the tourist-packed beaches, a trio (Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss) take to the seas to hunt down the man-eating shark.

Watch "Jaws" on Netflix now

‘The Boy Next Door’ (2015)

The Boy Next Door - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

I’m switching gears from a highly acclaimed film to a psychological thriller that was torn to shreds. To be clear, “The Boy Next Door” is a bad movie. So, you may be wondering why on Earth I’ve included it in this week's picks. That’s because this shlocky Jennifer Lopez vehicle definitely falls into the “so bad, it’s good” bucket. If you’re looking for a quality watch, skip it, but if you can enjoy a hilariously stupid flick, you might have fun.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claire Peterson (Lopez) is an English teacher and single mom to a teenage son, Kevin (Ian Nelson). Her ordinary life is upended when she recklessly has a one-night stand with her 19-year-old neighbor, Noah (Ryan Guzman). She regrets the affair immediately, but Noah develops an obsession and begins a terrifying campaign of stalking, harassment and emotional manipulation. “The Boy Next Door” is corny with trashy thrills.

Watch "The Boy Next Door" on Netflix now

‘Lifehack’ (2026)

LIFEHACK (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

“Lifehack” is an overlooked British thriller that debuted to very impressive reviews. It holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has largely flown under the radar. Its arrival on Netflix in the coming days should help to spread the word. It’s also part of the “screenlife” genre, which means that the movie is presented within a computer screen. Previous examples of this format can be seen in thrillers like “Searching” and “Missing.”

“Lifehack” sees a foursome of tech-savvy hackers attempt to steal cryptocurrency from a billionaire (Charlie Creed-Miles). When the mogul’s daughter (Jessica Reynolds) catches them in the act, it seems the game is up. However, she instead blackmails them into assisting in an even larger heist to steal her father’s entire fortune. It’s a tech-focused thriller with a social message exploring the class divide and “eat the rich” movement.

Watch "Lifehack" on Netflix starting September 23

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.